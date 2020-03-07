I booked this cruise in late 2020 after nearly a year spent at home during the pandemic. It looked like a perfect escape and an email promised great discounts for early 2021. Voyage 9 was to depart in late May, and we chose that trip. It turned out to be a good decision. Aranui paid for our flights between Tahiti and LAX, our 5 days total pre and post cruise at the Pearl Beach resort, and gave ...
I travelled with Ponant to Antarctica in January 2020 with my Son, aboard Le Soleal on the 11 day “Emblematic Antarctica”, this being my first cruise with Ponant.
From first contact with Ponant’s Australian office, which is located in Sydney, it was apparent that the standard of customer service was going to be impeccable. This was demonstrated by being able to speak with the same staff ...
This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth.
Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food.
Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are ...
We were booked for 11 nights, 12 days for a round trip Australia to New Zealand.
We were supposed to stop along the way at Mystery Island and New Caledonia before reaching NZ. However combination of a tropical cyclone and Coronavirus meant we did a round trip from Sydney and spent 6 nights, 7 days on board.
All praise to the captain and crew for looking after passengers well being, the crew ...
First time on Ovation ( reason we booked ), so mainly went for the ride, which strangely turned out that way.
We journeyed to tip of New Zealand, turned around and came back to Sydney due to Covid 19 problems around the world. As far as we knew no one had it on the ship, that is till we all got off and went home and 3 days later told one Canadian was infectious last 2 days. So at the moment I ...
Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
After four Seabourn journeys, I can say the experience is so enjoyable that I have no interest in trying other cruise ships. Comfort, food, service etc all first class. Furthermore I make three points:
(A) whoever thought up and/or designed the Town Square concept should be given a double bonus;
(B) the system operated by the banks where one’s account is automatically closed down ...
Booked this cruise 6 months ago. From the get go was a terrible experience. Boarding was chaotic, over 2 hours to board despite having first boarding time of 11.30 am. Itinerary changes supposed to visit 6 islands. Ended up going to 2. No information given from crew. Stuck doing laps around sydney. 11 night cruise turned to 7 sea days. The new gym set up is a joke. Refurbishment.... What ...
Terrible accommodation with water leaks in rooms making an extremely unpleasant smell. When speaking to staff about this it was ignored and told that's just the way it is. Destinations changed which were not comparable with what was booked and payed for. Island completely missed with no compensation on board. Unhelpful staff who try to palm off every issue as "nothing can be done until you return ...