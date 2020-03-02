This was the maiden voyage for the Origin. I would recommend this type of cruise "expedition" to snorkelers who are comfortable in deep water with strong currents and for those who are agile enough to climb a moderate to difficult lava terrain.
When we embarked, there was not immediate food service and we were told to wait for our keys. This was not like other cruises. The dining room staff ...
daughter and son in law gave us the cruise as a gift
food was excellent
weather was great
southern caribbean was fun as we had not been there in a while
the ship was immaculately clean
music was good and the tours were well timed, no waiting
saw the mount Gay rum factory and tasted all the rums
spoke a little French on a couple of the islands
went to Mass on one on Sunday ...
We were the last sailing of the Stella Australis for 2020 from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas. We were lucky to have great weather. The ship's capacity is 200 passengers with 65 or so crew but we were fortunate to have less than 100 passengers. Embarkation was smooth, including a temperature check to be sure no one was sick, and we really liked our cabin on the 4th deck (it was worth paying a little ...
This was the Chilean Fjords Cruise starting in Buenos Aires, Ushuaia to Santiago. Sadly after just a couple of days on board Covid closed all the Chilean and Argentina Ports, which meant diversion to the Falklands, and a repatriation flight home to UK. In short we spent 14 days on board, mostly circling around port Stanley, being fed and watered, but only made two short excursions before the ...
We were on the ill-fated cruise which we boarded in Buenos Aires on March 7th, before the Coronavirus pandemic really began, but because we knew of its existence, extra care was taken to ensure our safety. Unfortunately, unknown to us all the coronavirus was aboard and spreading amongst us. When the cruise was terminated on March 15th, every effort was made to get us home safely. Our Captain: Ane ...
I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful.
On the 2nd port this time we were put into lockdown in our cabins while a patient results were awaited and unfortunately he was positive for Covid-19 15 March 2020
End of cruise holiday.
Food is excellent ...
My husband and I have just returned from our March 7 - 15th Galapagos Islands Cruise and we cannot wipe the smile off our faces. Our hundreds of photos are a beautiful reminder of what we experienced and learned. Silver Seas has mastered the Art of cruising, in making their guests feel like no one is more important than them. The staff is not only helpful but always pleasant and most ...
We started our 21-day South American cruise on 2 March after spending a few days exploring Buenos Aires. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay. Azamara is famous for their unique AzAmazing Evening Events. Ours was at the National Theatre of Uruguay, Teatro Solis where we witnessed a Carnival Gala. We also sailed to the ports of Ushuaia, Argentina, and Punta Arenas, ...
This was to be our exploration of coastal South America from the safe and comfortable base of a quality small ship. And so it proved, for the first four of the nine ports as well as up-close appreciation of two huge glaciers in the Chilean fjords. But the final five ports including destination Lima were progressively denied our ship as Covid19 hit South America, despite the vessel being free of ...
This was our first Azamara cruise and we were so impressed with everything, we decided that we will be an Azamara Customer for life.
The service was fabulous and with a smile. The food in the dining room was fabulous and the menu had many choices.
Pool area had some shade with lounge chairs to get out of the sun.
The gym was great with a view, plenty of equipment and area for yoga ...