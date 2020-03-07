  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
4417 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 4,417 Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

If I owned a Cruise Line, or, Bring lots of books and games

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
oceanradio
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I've never been involved in cruise ship work nor management, but I have some experience in entertainment and hospitality, and a lot of ship operations experience. Based upon those and other experiences I think I know things that some people whose occupation is managing cruise ships don't realize. The income and lives of many people depend upon the continuity of cruise ship operations. If I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Wonderful escape from winter

Review for Emerald Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Canuck6431
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Entertainment in the theatre was first rate every night, worth the price of the cruise alone. The 7 piece house band were excellent musicians. Buffet had a wonderful and varied selection. Main 3 dining rooms had the same tired menu virtually every day. Most of the bars were empty most of the time. Where were the 3000 passengers ? Piazza always had good entertainment especially the great violin ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

One to remember!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jan Reynolds
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

March 7-17 (2020), we were on the Island Princess for a 10 day Panama Canal Cruise. Due to weather conditions and of course the coronavirus situation, we were not allowed to dock at most of our ports! We were able to do the turn around through the canal and it was awesome! Island Princess was the last Princess Cruise ship at sea until their 60 day suspension is over. The captain and crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Grandparents Cruise

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
MeghanMoore1
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This is a senior citizen cruise and should be advertised as such. Pros: • The room steward & most of the staff was friendly. • The cabins were decent. Cons: • No events to do for younger people • The showers in the cabin seem smaller than usual. The balcony was filthy. • The food is terrible and the menus are too complicated • Some staff was not so friendly. Even had ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

We demand a 100% refund! Worst cruise possible! Princess knew before we sailed!!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Victoria Riddle
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I gave this cruise a rating of terrible because there was no lower rating to choose. Because I worked 42yrs in an industry that did not allow for the number of days away needed this was our first opportunity to go on my husbands dream trip. The Panama Canal. Originally we were going to choose the 16 day version of this cruise until we found out that all the ports of call on the first half of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

The crew is to be complimented on their professional conduct under difficult circumstances

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
rebnmb
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Picked this cruise due to its destinations and time of year. Service in all departments was good under the difficult circumstances. Disappointed that all excursions could not be made. This was through no fault of Princess or passengers. On board entertainment was good. Cabin service was excellent. Dinning was fair. Menu could be expanded. Buffet dinning was crowded and food selection was limited. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Disappointing Cruise

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Peanut2727
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to see the islands Jamaica, Panama Canal, Cayman Islands , Columbia, and Costa Rica. Unfortunately due to rough water and Corona Virus scare we could only see Columbia and Costa Rica. This was very disappointing and the water was very rough going from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to Jamaica causing many people to get motion sickness and was the main reason for our ship not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Rough time as pandemic breaks out in the world

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
catmommy7
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I have traveled extensively. We were excited that this cruise was to take us to multiple ports and did not repeat any that we've visited before. Further, we've cruised with Princess before and felt comfortable with the cruise line. Embarkation was fairly smooth. We got on the ship, found our cabin as expected (although we were disappointed that our view was obstructed), and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Made the Best of It!

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Amy C
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My sister and I chose this cruise because it was stopping at places we had never been to before and we wanted to see the old locks of the Panama Canal. It most definitely will be a cruise we will not forget! I can't believe how much the world changed in the 10 days we were gone! I asked my doctor if it was safe to go and he said yes when I told him the itinerary. Well, everything went well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

A trip to remember

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Billnancy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to visit Panama and Grand Carman but poor choice of time do to Covid-19. Even so. It was a nice cruise and appreciate the great service we received. Room was outstanding and kept that way the entire trip. Staff and all attendants were always friendly. Even under our serious situation the captain and his staff made this trip an enjoyable one. Never did we feel we were in trouble or under ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Hawaii Cruise Reviews
Hawaii Cruise Reviews
Antarctica Cruise Reviews
Asia River Cruise Reviews
Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
France Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.