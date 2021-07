Review for American Duchess to North America River

We loved our whole trip. Flew into New Orleans the day before and had a nice stay in the hotel included in the price. Transfers to the boat was very nice and easy. Once on board were meet with snacks and we went to our room. Bags waiting for us. We could not stop at our first location and used that day to cruise up the river to Baton Rouge. We did the hop on hop off bus tour. Drivers were great ...