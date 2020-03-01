Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process.
Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...
As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we arrived at 1015. Did not see any people getting off ship. After one hour I Googled the ship, on the Long Beach page, “Panorama delayed due to technical issues.” I did not receive any text ...
before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed.
This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach
So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
We chose this cruise because it is convenient for us in Arizona to go to the Mexican Riviera. We have been to all of these ports multiple times, so the trip was more about the experience, and getting away than targeting a specific location.
It was our first time on one of the LARGE ships, and I was afraid that it would feel crowded. I did not find this to be the case. After a few days, I ...
20 of us from the Houston area sailed on March 8th - our spring break. While we considered cancelling, we made the decision to go forward not knowing that this would be the last sailing for the Joy for a while. It was absolutely amazing how the ship was sanitized. Everyday a new process was implemented. throw pillows were removed from cabins and common area, tables were not set until people sat ...
This was our first and last Norwegian cruise. Not anywhere near as good as Royal Caribbean. Boat was blah-no fun art anywhere, not colorful, small theater with cup holders like a movie theater-no balcony, other entertainment area had folding chairs and no sloped seating. Felt like an auditorium in a school. Only 2 shows instead of one very night.
Food was absolutely awful in the main dining ...
This was our first cruise and given the circumstances, it was awesome. We were worried about how this may turn out, but I wish we were still on the ship. So much to do every day! Crew was spectacular! Special hats off to Arsen from the Ukraine. Just the best! My wife even started her art collection on this cruise. We would definitely sail with Norwegian again. The kids enjoyed all the ...
My BF and I just got back from our first Norwegian Cruise which was also the last that sailed before Corona Virus stopped cruise lines from continuing their cruises. I just have to say that Norwegian stepped up to the plate to make sure all the passengers on board were always safe from infection. There were extra precautions put in place with sanitation throughout the Joy and instructions for ...
This was out first cruise, and after much study, decided on HA Oosterdam. We went with teo other couples, and had a GREAT time.
Embarkation in San Diego was seamless. It did help that Neptune Suite affords you priority boarding. :-) The Neptune Lounge had a very nice welcome champagne and hos d'hoeuvres party as well.
Side note: the Neptune Lounge is a quiet place to relax; also, there is a ...
Our family wanted to celebrate the 70th birthday of the most amazing woman ever! There were three children, ages 5 to 9, several young adults in their twenties, thirties and forties, and three 62-and-over guests! I don’t see how we could have enjoyed ourselves anymore! The staff was super friendly and accommodating, the food was truly amazing in the formal dining room, and the buffets were far ...