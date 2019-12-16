  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Europe - River Cruise Reviews

fantastic, relaxing sailing with beautiful scenery and great food

Review for Polarlys to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Norgesfarerne
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We are a married couple of 63 and 66 years, and have long wanted this trip to see Norway from the coastal side. It was a wonderful experience. Norway showed its high mountains and deep fjords from its best side. On the ship which is not very big, we got beautiful food from Norwegian local ingredients and good service, and good information about the places we passed. No stressful ...
Sail Date: July 2021

River cruise with teenagers - a great experience!

Review for AmaViola to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MD101112
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5. We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MD101112, Thank you for making us your family's home-away-from-home this holiday season while traveling. It was a delight to read your review, as we learned how much you and your family...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Last Minute Solo Traveler

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
boricuaslc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated. AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Missing Christmas Markets

Review for AmaStella to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jberglund2
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

10 passengers in our family chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets. We departed from Amsterdam on the 22nd of December for Basil. We noted a small notation on the website that many markets closed on the 22nd or 23d, however the itinerary listed several markets to visit. On board, our updated schedule listed an added market. What this cruise company failed to mention was all markets were ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Impartial Review - Pros and Cons - YOU decide!

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rotheme1
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons. Pros: -The ship is well heated -The rooms and showers are clean -They will bend over backwards to accommodate you -Some of the excursions are decent -The staff is cordial and well-vetted -The excursions are planned so that you don't have to do much thinking or organizing -It is handicap ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Christmas gift

Review for AmaStella to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
merrychristmas2019
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We flew into Zurich, Switzerland for the first 2 nights on our own and had a driver transport us to Basel, Switzerland where the AmaStella was waiting. We were told you could check in early and leave luggage but actually check wasn't until 3:00. We arrived at 1:00 and were greeted with by Jessie the Crew Manager and 2 guys taking our luggage and inviting us in. They had a lite lunch ready ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear merrychristmas2019, Thank you for making us your home-away-from-home during your travels, and for spending a small part of the holiday season with us. It is a delight knowing how much...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Christmas markets Rhine cruise - Incredible Experience

Review for Viking Eir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Richard-Maine
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially excited since this was their next to last trip of the season. Then they return home until April. The ship was fully decorated to embrace the season. And the food choices also reflected ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

The scenic grinch stole Christmas

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
J59d
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done previous Scenic River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to immerse ourselves in all things European Christmas with the luxury of scenic. However Scenic didn’t provide anything Christmas on this cruise. Lacking Christmas decoration, no special Christmas Eve dinner and no special Christmas Day festival. Very disappointing. This cruise was at the end of the season and Scenic Crystal was ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Christmas Wonderland cruise - Amsterdam to Budapest 2019

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
granton57
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Scenic river cruise, which was advertised as a “Christmas Wonderland”. There wasn’t any Christmas wonderment about it. The only decorations were a tree in the entrance, one in the lounge and 2 foam snowflakes on the windows in the lounge. In the dining room a small table decoration per table. That was it, no lights etc. We parked next to a few ships who were beautifully ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Exceeded all expectations

Review for Crystal Debussy to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
japon27
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I was a reluctant river cruiser, but timing was right so we booked the Christmas cruise to give it a try. I can't say enough good things about the ship or the experience. My first surprise was on boarding - I couldn't get over the elegance of this ship. The public rooms are well designed and maintained. Check-in was a breeze, took about 5 minutes - enough time to begin to sip on the welcoming ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

