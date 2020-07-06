I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot.
Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did.
After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests)
No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10.
It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's test in port) and again 3 days before disembarking. Gel was everywhere as were good handwashing stations which we were made to use before all meals. We wore masks everywhere except at ...
Hi folks,
two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better.
The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone.
I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise after the coronavirus lockdown in the world. Here I must admit that the TUI did a great job with the new safety measures. Muster Drill was conducted in small groups, the crew checked the ...
Even in times of corona, where the ship is maximum 60% full, the seats in the public areas are not enough. I would not want to travel on this or similar ships when 100% of its capacity can be used. Looking at the Norwegian coastline surely is beautiful but it’s also more or less the only thing you can do on board so it’s very disappointing if you can’t enjoy it properly because of not enough ...
Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel. We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France.
A wonderful ship, great crew, ...