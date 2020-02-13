My husband (DH) and I had the pleasure of cruising on the Endeavor around Iceland, 10 days, Reykjavik to Reykjavik. This was only its second voyage. It was a port intensive cruise with no sea days.
We have cruised previously on a variety of mostly luxury lines, so we compare our experience here with those. However, we are in a Covid environment, and the Endeavor is a new ship, so those are ...
Trip of a lifetime at a suitable time to a magical place on a comfortable ship.
Unfortunately the ship had been damaged and required repairs in dry dock. We were not informed that there were MAJOR changes until a few days before departure. Some passengers found out about changes on arrival for departure.
Communication throughout the whole process was almost non existent and totally in ...
We chose to do this cruise because we got a good offer through Chimu and it was a place we had always wanted to see. The ship is very comfortable and spacious. Our cabin on deck 5 was excellent. The bed was wonderful and we also had a lounge near the window. The storage was good and there were shelves and charging points in many locations. The bathroom was a decent size with a shower with a proper ...
It is with some trepidation that my departure date for the Roald Amundsen cruise to Antarctica, Chilean Fjords and the Falklands approached (Feb.2020). This was due to some pretty horrendous reviews (see Cruise Critic) that the ship received in its maiden voyages particularly to Greenland, Canada and the Northwest Passage. My fears were only alleviated when much improved reviews began to come out ...
We planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica on Ponant, impressed with reviews, the small size of the ship and everything French about it. We had no idea that the trip would be memorable in more ways than one. We had an amazing 15 days at sea, with highlights including stops along the Peninsula and South Georgia Island with surprise stops at the international research station (because a ...
Since we did an Arctic cruise in 2017 wanted to also do Antarctica. We were lucky enough to be offered a deal of 2 for 1 so grabbed it and consider ourselves very lucky.,
It was actually a sailing with embarkation on 16 Feb from Ushuaia which was an APT charter. This sailing does not appear on the Cruise Critic list! Unlike some of the other reviews we found the staff to be very friendly, the ...
The expedition was a long held dream. We were so pleased to be on a comfortable new and very environmentally friendly ship. The shell doors meant very speedy zodiac loading.
The expedition leader and team epitomised the spirit of exploration by ensuring we landed safely at amazing scenic and remote places. We enjoyed wonderful land encounters with penguins and seals. A highlight was going ...
We left from Ushuaia and traveled to Antarctica on the Hondius in February of 2020. We had 2 days at sea, followed by 4 days of exploring the Antarctica, and finished with 2 more days at sea. The guides were excellent and very professional and friendly. They were always pointing out wildlife and interesting information about the area we were in.
The boat had just the right ratio of staff ...
Initially this cruise offered, Chilean fjords, Cape Horn, Falkland Islands, and various disembarkation points down the Antarctic peninsula. What we got was all the above plus crossing the circle and seeing the pack ice at 70 deg Sth with associated landings and a chance for a solar plunge below the Antarctic circle. I found all ship amenities great with all meals of a very high standard. One of ...
Beautiful ship, hybrid, professional team, lots to explore and see. Breath taking views of glaciers and icebergs, penguins, seals, birds, whales. We traveled through the Drake Passage which was the Drake Lake going in and the Drake Shake coming out but we expected that and were ready for it. The crew did an amazing job in all areas. From room cleaning to restaurants to lectures to spa to ...