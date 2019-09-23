  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Alaska Cruise Reviews

All-Inclusive Adventure in Alaska

Review for Wilderness Discoverer to Alaska

travelgirlBT avatar

travelgirlBT

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Wow! What a trip! Like most others have said, I didn't have any interest in overrunning small Alaskan towns with thousands of my newest "friends." A large ship wouldn't get me as close to the nature and incredible wildlife of Alaska. I also don't like being nickeled and dimed each day of my trip. To be able to get up close to glaciers, go on 2 excursions a day, and have all insanely delicious ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Best Special Needs Foods Ever - and Alaska was pretty Awesome too.

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

wendyhatton avatar

wendyhatton

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Our first Norwegian cruise but it will not be the last. the refitted Jewel was a pleasure, the sky lounge, multiple bars and sitting areas allowed us to view Alaska as we sailed by and hang out as a multi-generational family. The entertainment was outstanding, especially Ana and Vlad and the Circus Bijou. The food was great, plenty f choice in the buffet, the Irish bar had a great selection as ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Traveled with disabled person

Meh

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

Joe Patroni avatar

Joe Patroni

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

One and done, complied with bucket list and 7k poorer. I upgraded, I thought to a larger cabin facing but it turned out to be a basic hotel room size, bed hard as a rock couch hard as a rock but it was my first time so maybe my expectations were too high. And also the Wi-Fi that I paid for sucks so bad that nobody should buy it, just do without. I know it’s a satellite-based Wi-Fi but they ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Mini-Suite with Balcony

Low quality of food and poor service

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

Sonyalee avatar

Sonyalee

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I chose the cruise because it departs from Vancouver from our home town, cost is extremely high for what's it's worth. Wifi is expensive and unreliable, dining room and buffet menu selection is poor and limited and almost all meat is overcooked, sitting area is also limited and spread out, only one section of buffet, if you can't find a table close by (which most likely is occupied), you have ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

A wonderful Alaska cruise, just avoid the spa.

Review for Norwegian Joy to Alaska

mcpomike avatar

mcpomike

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Embarkation - You'll see me saying time and time again, Haven is the way to go! The dedicated Haven security line and lounge to fill out forms was awesome! The parking garage being across the street from the terminal (accessible by sky bridge) was quite nice as well. One problem was when we took the elevator to the floor that said embarkation, the door was secured so we had to get backs downstairs ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: The Haven Forward-facing Penthouse with Balcony

Beautiful ship but be prepared to pay extra - NOT a smoker friendly ship

Review for Norwegian Joy to Alaska

FunWhileYoung avatar

FunWhileYoung

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We have been on many cruises and have sailed on just about every cruise line and found this ship to be very well planned with ample space so as not to feel crowded with a full ship. Be sure to head to the observatory- best spot on the ship! Embarkation was very fast and easy. Luggage was delivered to the room within 3 hours to the room. A few items missing upon check-in however any issue that ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Our Last "Big Ship" Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

DavidKumpula avatar

DavidKumpula

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

My wife, daughter and I have cruised three times on Norwegian, twice with Royal Caribbean and once with MSC and we looked forward to this trip to the beside the shores of Alaska and BC. The cruise overall was wonderful! My wife generously upgraded our balcony room to a Haven suite as a birthday gift. We've had suites before on RC and MSC, but this one was significantly larger including a ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

Traveled with children

Beautiful scenery everywhere in Alaska and the Yukon

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

levin1000 avatar

levin1000

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

This cruise was recommended to me by United Cruises once I told them I was interested in an Alaska cruise. i was given several choices, but I was interested in doing SE Alaska because years ago I had done a different Alaska cruise which took me to Sitka, Valdez and ended up in Anchorage where I got to see Delani National Park, which was quite a treat for the senses. Everything was really nice ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

A M A Z I N G !

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

EarthaLouise avatar

EarthaLouise

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

I was a bit worried about a "cold weather" cruise because I'd never experienced one. Surprise! The weather did not in any way interfere with our great time and wonderful experiences. We saw the Northern Lights!!! The scenery was incredible and so very much to see. We dressed in layers for the weather but other than that, an a tiny bit of rain in Juneau, the weather was never mentioned, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Meeting interesting people, Fantastic glacier tour

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

Clin729 avatar

Clin729

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

I went on this cruise to see the glaciers in Juno. It was absolutely breathtaking! The services in general on the cruise was wonderful. And the food at the restaurants were very tasty. The shows were spectacular. I also met some sweet and friendly people on board, including a couple of Australian sisters named Robyn and Jennifer, a nurse name Warren and his wife Shannon, an Irish couple named ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Traveled with disabled person

