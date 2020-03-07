Chose princess as not tried them before. We have sailed with p and o and royal Caribbean.
Maybe our expectations were high but this ship just is not ready for the British stay cations.
The menu for the restaurants is very small and the quality very poor. Mind you if you like McDonald's breakfast you should be in for a treat, as I think the buffer restaurant is based around that. The service ...
Wanted very much to get back to cruising. Medallion comments
This app is very slow
The immigration info is hard to enter. Use a MM/DD/YYY form instead of a scrolling date
Some selections on the app didn’t work like Dining and the ships position and the ship’s course seemed to be stuck at 11.8 knots and 110 degrees forever. It took 27 minutes to get a martini delivered to our table. The ...
We wanted to be part of the Princess restart and we wanted to visit Alaska again. The crew, staff, and ports of call could not have been more accommodating, welcoming, or appreciative of the passengers!
Since we had had completed the “Ocean Ready” process on the new Princess Medallion application our embarkation could not have been smoother or quicker! We showed our passports, Covid ...
We are a limited capacity cruise with 64% of capacity on board !
Never once did we feel unsafe on this cruise and with a year and a half to prepare, the ship was spotless.
The only way you knew you were in a covid environment was at the buffet as we were served.
The crew were genuinely happy to see us and greet us. Not the canned kind, these had the glint in their eyes that you ...
Entertainment in the theatre was first rate every night, worth the price of the cruise alone. The 7 piece house band were excellent musicians. Buffet had a wonderful and varied selection. Main 3 dining rooms had the same tired menu virtually every day. Most of the bars were empty most of the time. Where were the 3000 passengers ? Piazza always had good entertainment especially the great violin ...
Wanted to visit Panama and Grand Carman but poor choice of time do to Covid-19. Even so. It was a nice cruise and appreciate the great service we received. Room was outstanding and kept that way the entire trip. Staff and all attendants were always friendly. Even under our serious situation the captain and his staff made this trip an enjoyable one. Never did we feel we were in trouble or under ...
We chose this cruise to see the islands Jamaica, Panama Canal, Cayman Islands , Columbia, and Costa Rica.
Unfortunately due to rough water and Corona Virus scare we could only see Columbia and Costa Rica.
This was very disappointing and the water was very rough going from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to Jamaica causing many people to get motion sickness and was the main reason for our ship not ...
March 7-17 (2020), we were on the Island Princess for a 10 day Panama Canal Cruise. Due to weather conditions and of course the coronavirus situation, we were not allowed to dock at most of our ports! We were able to do the turn around through the canal and it was awesome! Island Princess was the last Princess Cruise ship at sea until their 60 day suspension is over. The captain and crew were ...
This is a senior citizen cruise and should be advertised as such.
Pros:
• The room steward & most of the staff was friendly.
• The cabins were decent.
Cons:
• No events to do for younger people
• The showers in the cabin seem smaller than usual. The balcony was filthy.
• The food is terrible and the menus are too complicated
• Some staff was not so friendly. Even had ...
We choose this cruise for the itinerary, we had done the first week several times but except for Cayman Islands we were looking forward to all the other ports and had several excursions booked with Princess.
We arrived from Europe Madrid Spain in Miami on March 5th at 21.30 we took the shuttle from the hotel and that’s was the first disappointing thing in reception people that should still be ...