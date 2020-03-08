  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Norwegian Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
37865 reviews

1-10 of 37,865 Norwegian Cruise Reviews

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jimroche
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

$100 million upgrade and $0 spent on Officers and Captain Pinonchio

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
swimboy09
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

NCL knew before the Dubai leg of this trip to Cape Town took place , that the Corona Virus would prevent us reaching any ports other than the UAE. and one of them was awful. The Captain did not communicate any useful information to us and on several occasions told lies about what was to take place at each port of call. This is by far the worse cruise we have ever taken on NCL (This was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Excellent crew

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Cruiser20202020
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose cruise for stops. Excellent time crew excellent travel during Coronavirus craziness endless cleaning on ship they really made us feel safe. Captain made decisions not to port in port Rico due to uncertainty! Sailed up to Cape Canaveral embarkation was fairly smothered considering circumstances!! provided transport to air port and we were not charged anything extra for extra days ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Something for all...

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Oconnor
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We bid on and upgrade suite and got it.. it looked the same as a regular suite with double the size balcony and bathroom.. 3 of us in the room so it was comfortable. Mark took care of our room.. he was great and brought us anything we needed right away.. we tipped Mark everyday, which we always do on a cruise, and Mark made sure we were in need of nothing! Great experience.. We were traveling ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

My poor expierence of NCL

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
chelseasmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worst experience of 3 with NCL

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
Ckutch
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Negatives: Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned! The balcony staterooms have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Poor Layout

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
nfish
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were the last cruise before the COVID started. This was my 6th cruise (2nd on Norwegian). First I must say the cruise line did an exceptional job of keeping the ship clear & cruisers safe. (All public restroom doors open, servers at the buffet, no salt/pepper, cream/sugar on tables, etc.) The reason for this review - The Norwegian Getaway is the most poorly designed ship I have ever been on. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worst cruise yet

Review for Norwegian Sun to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
QuickieGlenn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because it was going to Key West & Cozumel, 2 places I wanted to revisit and leaving out of Canaveral meant I did not have the additional drive to Miami. We are platinum with NCL so we know what to expect Ship: Small which is OK but it is laid out very poorly, you have to go thru too many places to get where you are going Cabin: we had a handicapped accessible room ( ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing experience!

Review for Norwegian Encore to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Islandgal123
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Initially we had an Asian destination cruise with Norwegian, that was canceled. We were able to secure the Bahamas cruise, departing in Miami. Everything about this cruise was great. The crew managed the increasing corona virus concerns well, and passengers were generally patient and understood. With the exception of two adult passenger tantrums we witnessed, that I must say were handled very ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Not Very Good

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Bahamas

User Avatar
ladaallo
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I want to start off by saying that I recognize that this is a stressful time for everyone including and especially for the travel industry. We cruised from March 8 to March 15. On March 8 when we left, COVID19 was a concern but not to the same extent it was by the end of our cruise. That being said, the service on this ship is terrible from day one.This as my first time with NCL, but I have ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Traveled with children

