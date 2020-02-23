  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1965 reviews
30 Awards
Ultimate Abyss + Aquatheater
Sorrento's Pizza
Entertainment Place
Boleros + Promenade
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
1965 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Amazing
"Western Caribbean 7 night cruise, family with 1 teenage son. From a very speedy embarkation through to the just as speedy disembarkation the week was great. We never had a bad meal and our very picky teenager..."Read More
Angela67 avatar

Angela67

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 1,965 Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Amazing ship but not quite the suite spot

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
drpatronise
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years! Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Anniversary Cruise

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Sharenamichele
2-5 Cruises

My husband and I booked this cruise for our anniversary. We wanted to try one of the mega ships and we are glad we chose Harmony of the Seas. There was so much to do and see on Harmony. This cruise was the last cruise before the Covid shut down so we got very lucky. Due to weather our cruise was moved from an Eastern Caribbean Cruise to a Western Caribbean Cruise. Our hope was to visit new ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Loved Harmony of the Seas

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Serenity777
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first big ship. Loved it. We had the key program which was our only disappointment. We got the run around from crew when we asked where key disembark breakfast and gangway was. Communication to key guests is sadly lacking. Its a shame as the program could be great. Coastal kitchen food and service was excellent. As junior suite guests we were allowed to have dinner there but our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Windy cruising on the Harmony

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiseLunatic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as we wanted to try a more recently built ship. The overall cruise was good. No real show stoppers, but there was some concerns. Embarkation was absolutely perfect. We never stopped moving from our shuttle to inside the ship. While on the subject, the disembarkation was the fastest ever. This new facial recognition for those with passports was so fast I was concerned it ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Lots to do! Will be sailing this ship again!

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Lkmarx
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our friends recommended HOS. We had an amazing time with our two teen daughters and group of friends which consisted of 4 other families. The weather/wind is beyond the control of the captain. We didn’t get to port at Costa Maya because of the high winds that day and there were a few times of rough seas. Will never do a sailing for Roatan again. That port was over crowded and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Traveled with children

Great service and top notch entertainment

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
paladin01
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to experience sailing on an Oasis class ship and to compare Royal Caribbean to other cruise lines we have sailed. This ship and crew far exceeded our expectations and provided us with a wonderful cruise. We found the ships crew from the captain on down were all professional and genuinely happy to be on board, something we haven’t always found. The entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Windy of the Seas

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
boogity
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Traveling with my 3 brothers/2 spouses for our annual family trip. Flew in the day before. We had rented a suburban for the 6 of us through Budget. This was a disaster. The Budget line was 50 people deep and when we finally got up there, my brother forgot his license. Instead of just letting us add a driver they made us get out of line and call budget to do this and they said they didn't have ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

All is well with the Harmony of the Seas

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
bcrn78
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

$th time on this ship & it never disappoints. I read the article on this site about keeping healthy-as a Nurse x 50yrs,I'm always health conscious.We were in deck 10-10185(Cent.park balcony) Wiped down all surface areas upon getting into our cabin-wiped down remote & out in a zip lock bag.Told the cabin attendant,I would be following her with disinfectant wipes due to my med condition & she was ok ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Balcony

Bigger Is Not Better

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Aida360
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My sister turned 40 and I surprised her with a cruise. She had always wanted to sail on one of the biggest ships. The ship was absolutely beautiful, modern and clean. Our room Steward and dining room Waiter and his Assistant were fabulous. Embarkation/disembarkation was extremely quick and very smooth. On the downside, the food was edible with the exception of my raw hamburger. I can honestly say ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Accessible

Dining disaster and harried housekeepers

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
marykcos
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I previously took a 6-day Royal Caribbean cruise on Freedom of the Seas and loved it. Tremendous service! Housekeeping was attentive, and gave us lots of advice on getting around the ship and ports. They removed the barrier between two ocean balcony rooms, so friends could share that space. My Time Dining was flexible, we didn't need to book dinner or entertainment in advance of the trip. On ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

