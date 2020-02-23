  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1912 reviews
58 Awards
A momentous of our cruise.i
Sky lounge
New layout for Sunset bar
Balcony on hump cabin
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
1912 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Another A++++
"Let me say right off the bat that I am biased in favour of Celebrity - lets get that out of the way right now. This was my 47th cruise with this line and I have never cruised with anyone else, except for a one day..."Read More
LeRenard avatar

LeRenard

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 1,912 Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mloclamsenoj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Cursed cruise started off with a tragic accidental death and then went downhill

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
NHDOC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our cruise left Fort Lauderdale on March 6th, 2020 and on the morning of March 7th we found ourselves at a dock in Miami apparently so we could offload the corpse of a guest who chose to rapidly ascend several decks without the benefit of an elevator and landed on a lifeboat. That should have been a tip-off that this wasn't going to be the vacation of a lifetime. OK, so we leave Miami after the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 11

If you have a cruise booked cancel now

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
MColeman
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

When it was time for me to board my only choice was to either lose my $3,000 or take a chance and board this ship. Now we’re stuck in rough waters while they take care of a medical emergency, the third one, supposedly not related to the Coronavirus. Even though I know for sure they have rooms open, because the cruise is definitely not sold out, they will not give me a less turbulent room. Sure ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Challenging cruise

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Gettravel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very good experience with Celebrity. Cruise program was 2 days at sea dep F.L., for Aruba. Due to onboard accident? and illness for one passenger, ship had to return to Miami twice, before setting course south. Due to the delay, Intinerary had to be changed, so we were setting course to Curaçao. Arrived after 4 days at SEA. Top service onboard. Cayman Island intinerary cancelled. We got ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Return to port

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
jivel1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Back to port of Miami twice. Itinerary changed and we all recieved onboard credit. We were alton told we would be recieving 25% back on our cruise bill. However it is now May 15th 2 months since we disembarked and have seen nothing refunded. I think 9 weeks is enough time when I was told 4- 6 weeks from customer service at Celebrity. Don’t think I need to chase them ,as they didn’t need to do that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Not what we expected from Celebrity

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
taylie4
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this Celebrity cruise based on prior experience sailing on Reflection, which was extremely good. However, we were disappointed with the Silhouette. The ship itself is nice, and while there are many good staff, we were surprised by the number of staff that were dismissive and rude. The food was average at best. Service and standards were definitely not up to par with what we experienced on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

Traveled with children

Love the updated ship!

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Manyfreckles
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The meals were excellent, loved our updated balcony suite. Great entertainment! Didn't care for the extra charges for every little thing (gelato, etc). There is less value now that everything is an extra charge. We used to use the Persian Garden with our massage treatments -now there is an additional charge. The excursions booked through the ship were 3 times the price (compared to booking ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Think I'll take a break from Celebrity

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sharon15131
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

For it being a revolutionized ship on it's second cruise, I was disappointed to see the unfinished patches on the pool deck, the broken elevator all cruise, the sloppy veranda rail varnish job, and the strange decor. Also thought the main dining and buffet food were sub-par. Best food we had on ship was at the Lawn Club Grill and we ate there 4 times because of menu selection in main dining. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Outstanding service throughout the Silhoutte Crew

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
wrightj6
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were onboard the Celebrity Silhoutte in a very short time (Elite Plus) status. Terminal 19 was used due to the EDGE being at Terminal 25. A short delay occurred due to the steepness of the ramp, and the difficulty of getting wheel chairs up the gangway ramp. Once onboard, we were well looked after by a crew ready and eager to serve us and our fellow passengers. Lunch was prepared and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 9

SAILING ON THE REFURBISHED CELEBRITY SILHOUETTE

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Gator75
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We drove to Ft. Lauderdale the day before the cruise and stayed in Dania Beach at the Wyndham Garden Inn on Federal Highway ($212 per night). The hotel was very nice and was five minutes from the port. The hotel also had several good restaurants within walking distance and we had a very good casual dinner at the Moonlite Dinner ( .75 miles ). Embarkation - We drove to the port at 10:00 a.m. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

