"We normally do Celebrity cruises, but this time was all about my 13 year old son and making sure there was enough fun for him. So we went on Royal Caribbean and were very pleased. Here is a comprehensive review:..."Read More
ryebrookhome
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Filters
1-10 of 2,976 Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Despite the mounting tension from the alarming ship news channels it was still an enjoyable TransAtlantic/Repostioning cruise: this ship has everything. Lots to do, lottsa of elbow room on the massive 220,000 ton Allure of the Seas: climbing walls, putt-putt golf, a full park/arboretum, awesome entertainment (had a 2.5 hour Broadway-quality ‘Momma Mia’ production and several excellent ...
First transatlantic.great time, an excellent experience! There was plenty to do ( or not do). The Mama Mia production show was fantastic as were the other headliner shows. The Diamond Club was a bit overcrowded, but Royal Caribbean did try to accommodate the best they could by expanding to other locations. Service in the diamond club lounge was excellent in trying to accommodate and meeting the ...
Great Oasis Class ship. Experienced her for 12 days just before she goes to dry dock for amp. Cant wait to see her in 2021 from Galveston. The Allure overall had the best most consistent and good quality food of any RCCL ship we have been on. The Sabor Grill was amazing. Considering we were on one of the very last ships sailing, the crews dedication to keeping the ship disinfected was ...
This cruise was to celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary. My husband had never been on a cruise and had no idea what to expect. I had cruised about 40 years ago with NCL and enjoyed it very much. Life happened and road trips were easier. I wanted to do something BIG for our anniversary and I talked hubby into this cruise. We're from San Diego, I wish RCI would put a ship in San Diego or Los ...
Chose this cruise as with children we love the variety of things to do and the excursions in the Caribbean are far more child-friendly than European ones making it worth the extra flight time.
From start to finish STAR class gave us the Wow factor. From arrival at the cruise terminal being ushered through our own dedicated security line, meeting our genie and being on the Ship, in our suite ...
I wanted to love RC. We‘ve cruised many times but this was our first on RC. My family and I were less than wowed. I realize the ship is heading to dry dock soon so perhaps they’ll make some necessary repairs but truly, it should have gone to dry dock before this sail.
Due to a bad propeller our itinerary was initially altered 3 months from our cruise. We received notice but truly, 3 months ...
My wife and I chose this cruise to surprise my folks and relatives, and it was an amazing success!!!
My wife and I flew into Fort Lauderdale from Chicago the day of the cruise. This makes my wife a nervous wreck, but seeing as how we booked last minute it saved us almost $1000 dollars on airfare, hotel, and food. Amazingly, from the time we landed to embarkation was less than an hour. We ...
This was the 10th Anniversary cruise for Family Life Ministries which they call, "Love Like You Mean It." The whole ship was booked for married couples and nobody (except for artists or presenters) were allowed to bring their children. We have thoroughly enjoyed some cruises with our kids, but this was amazing! The lines weren't too long to get on the Flowrider or zipline, and you could walk up ...
We chose this ship because it worked w/the time and places we wanted to go/visit. We’ve been on 10 cruises together/12 each. This has got to be my favorite one. Between the airports/airlines, port, ship, etc, we had a seamless trip. The crew was amazing, the excursions, everything.
Monoj & Dion were such good waiters that we requested them every night. The funny thing is, that we weren’t ...
I will start off saying our cruise experience was really good. Overall, our party of 5 (4,25,26,54,55 y/o) all had a blast. We had two rooms and the service at our rooms was really good. Our head waiter (Joey) was great in the dining hall. A little shy, but slowly broke out of his shell. For the food, it left us wanting more. Some items were great! Some, not so much. We got a lot of over cooked ...