Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

This was the first cruise all 9 of us and we couldn't be happier. It was my wife and I, our 3 grown children, 2 of their friends, and my wife's parents. After we were home we sat down and tried to find something negative to say about the trip (not including things beyond their control like the rough weather on the last sea day that made a few of our group seasick) and we could find nothing ...