"We sailed the Epic for the first time. It was our third Norwegian cruise. We had sailed the Escape in 2018 and this is also a big ship, but I don't think it was at full capacity. The Epic had 4,100 people on..."
First I would like to say the crew on Norwegian epic was wonderful!! Waited a year and a half just to go on my first cruise with Norwegian. We booked excursions for every port. We were so excited ! We enjoyed all our excursions until our last one to Florence and Pisa. That was the worst experience I’ve ever had on an excursion on any cruise. The tour guide was rude, she constantly put down Pisa ...
Chose cruise for stops.
Excellent time crew excellent travel during Coronavirus craziness endless cleaning on ship they really made us feel safe.
Captain made decisions not to port in port Rico due to uncertainty!
Sailed up to Cape Canaveral embarkation was fairly smothered considering circumstances!! provided transport to air port and we were not charged anything extra for extra days ...
We had booked a trip to China in early March. Since it had to be rescheduled due to C-19, we looked around for a cruise. The 7-day Southern Caribbean on the NCL Epic sailed from SJU, which I've never visited, and the ports of call were 83% new to both of us – so, we picked it. We had a nicer-than-expected experience to Cuba the first time we were on Norwegian in 2018; the word "Epic" sounded ...
We chose this cruise on 2/6/20 based on the itinerary and low price that went even lower after we booked. We flew into Puerto Rico on Friday, 3/6 and satyed3at the Caribe Hilton (amazing) while enjoying the forts, Old San Juan, some great restaurants and an excursion to El Yunque rainforest.
EMBARKATION
Arrived around 1:00, got tested for temperature, checked in on priority (Platinum), ...
I recently returned from a cruise with my family on the Norwegian Epic. Our port of call was San Juan. We were originally scheduled for a 7 day Caribbean cruise, but it turned out to be a few extra days due to the complications of the virus outbreak.
Everyone was temperature scanned before entry on the vessel to be sure no passengers had a fever. The staff was very, very diligent keeping ...
I chose epic because It was my first cruise and wanted a huge ship and heard norwegian was a good line. The crew took such good care of us to keep us safe from the corona virus to ensure that we all had a healthy fun cruise. Restaurants were FABULOUS. The entertainment was over top notch. Tables always clean and available.captain worked very hard to keep us safe and made sure we found a port to ...
We chose this cruise because the dates matched spring break-I am a professor and had the opportunity to travel (when we booked- we did not know that COVID-19 was on the horizon). We booked on "Black Monday" and got a really good deal with 3 specialty meals, wifi, a beverage package and 50 dollars off shore excursions.
Embarkment was excellent. I wished I has listened to the ship ...
I choose Norwegian lines because my 1st experience on Dawn was excellent. Obviously, I cannot say the same on the Epic. Comparing to Dawn, Everything from the welcome with exception on a few was not as exciting. Room seemed tinier. Keep bumping into my partner to get from one place to the other. Shower was separated from toilet area and even the sink was apart from both these areas and oh so very ...
Good itinerary, but this ship design is bad.
My husband's feet hung off the bed by about 6 inches. No other Norwegian ship has been like this! The room is cramped, with no real bathroom, just a cubicle for shower, cubicle for toilet and the sink is out in the open, waking everyone up when you wash your hands if you get up in the middle of the night.
No shampoo, conditioner or body ...
The Epic is a wonderful ship. We will certainly consider sailing on it again, if it's going where we want to go. The public areas are well-done. We loved Cirque and Burn the Floor. My only complaint regarding entertainment is that they need more performances for things like the comedy club and the Beatles so that more people can actually attend them (very limited seating in the Cavern Club). It ...