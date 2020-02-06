"Having transferred almost directly from Norwegian Epic to Norwegian Jade the contrast could not have been more amazing. The Jade crew were all happy, friendly and engaging and certainly made a monumental difference..."Read More
Norwegian are supposedly making a Covid comeback and I have just returned from a week on the Norwegian Jade from Athens. Norwegian was always one of my favourite cruise lines and i have sailed on the Norwegian Jade many times previously however, this time i think the word Jade was appropriate as it was all a bit jaded. Whilst i mention things that have been long gone and stripped out the product ...
We just returned from a 7 day cruise of the Greek isles on Norwegian Jade. Overall it was a excellent cruise.
The Covid protocols were relatively easy. You get tested for Covid before boarding (results in 20 minutes) and tested again the last evening of the cruise. The crew were excellent and very happy to be working again. They said this was only the second cruise since they re-started. ...
One Transatlantic, two southern Caribbean and one eastern Caribbean, all on the Jade.We're platinum level. The service was excellent. The entertainment in the Atrium was so good that we didn't even go to the Stardust theater. The bartenders you want to take home. Specialty dining excellent. Main dining room excellent.Food was excellent in all the restaurants. We had suites in the front and aft of ...
Itinerary, sadly because of the Coronavirus they changed itinerary before we got on board but did not advise explain why. Was concerned at the outset and wanted to cancel but was advised we would lose our money. 5 ports have been missed, 4 in Vietnam and naturally Hong Kong. Just bobbing along. They also stopped at Cambodia and made us pay an extortionate amount for visa. Worst port I have ...
The handling of the above cruise by NCL and the treatment of the passengers was wholly abysmal.
This was not caused by one or two issues but a series of poor decisions, communication failures, and what can not be explained away by anything but corporate greed.
This all started with the news that the Corona Virus was impacting travel to Southeast Asia. Many airlines and cruise companies were ...
Just returned from this cruise. It was terrible. It should have been cancelled but NCL put greed first. They put us at risk of Coronavirus by allowing people on board who may have it. Only allowed to dock at 2 of the 7 ports on the itinerary. Spent 6 days at sea. Also 1 of the 2 ports was Sihanoukville in Cambodia. Nobody would ever want to go there on vacation... absolutely filthy. Only reason ...
I chose this cruise because it’s Far East itinerary (save for Sihanoukville which is terrible) was excellent. We didn’t have a Far East cruise just Singapore-Thailand-Singapore due to port closures because of coronavirus. NCL should have offered cancellation and a full refund at embarkation. It didn’t and we were kept on a ship where passengers and staff were thrown off and fear and uncertainty ...
I wanted to do this cruise as it was to celebrate our 5oth wedding anniversay.
We were thinking of cancelling due to the virus in China but were told that there would be no refund. So we went on the cruise. We were not told about the changes until we were in our 2nd day. some were told before. The entertainment was disappointing. The last show was good. The food was ok. Our cabin was good and ...
We were looking forward to a sught-seeing tour around Asia taking in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong
Before ever getting on board NCL had cancelled Hong Kong and Ha Long Bay due to Coronavirus
Enjoyed Singapore. Were advised at boarding that the itinerary had changed and that instead of sailing to Hong Kong we would be returning to Singapore so would need to change our flights ...
3 more Vietnamese ports cancelled as docking was refused due to passengers and crew having been on board who had been to Hongkong. Other ships were allowed to dock. A very expensive time at sea with the potential of having been exposed to the novel corona virus. Captain was hiding and left it to guest relations to deal with unhappy customers. NCL refusing to accept responsibility. Have upped offer ...