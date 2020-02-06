Review for Norwegian Jade to Asia

I wanted to do this cruise as it was to celebrate our 5oth wedding anniversay. We were thinking of cancelling due to the virus in China but were told that there would be no refund. So we went on the cruise. We were not told about the changes until we were in our 2nd day. some were told before. The entertainment was disappointing. The last show was good. The food was ok. Our cabin was good and ...