Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Bahamas

First of all this is an OLD boat that sounded like it was losing parts along the way. We paid for a window room. The window had barnacles, paint spots and dirt, therefore we could hardly see thru it. The food was disgusting and tasted old. With the coronavirus going around they did take precautions by not allowing anyone to serve themself at the buffet which was a good thing. The ...