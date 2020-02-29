"On the good side, the staff or crew was very friendly and courteous. Food was good as well as entertainment.
On the bad:
1) the wait to board the cruise was ridiculous
2) once in our room, hours later, we...
Entertainment in the theatre was first rate every night, worth the price of the cruise alone. The 7 piece house band were excellent musicians. Buffet had a wonderful and varied selection. Main 3 dining rooms had the same tired menu virtually every day. Most of the bars were empty most of the time. Where were the 3000 passengers ? Piazza always had good entertainment especially the great violin ...
decided to join friends who were already booked on this cruise. Panama Canal was on our bucket list so we thought "why not"
There was a technical issue on embarkation which had us feeling very relieved to be Elite status as many passengers waited several hours to get on board. As it was, we did not get our cabin key cards until almost midnight on day 1.
We ended getting an excellent price on ...
The Panama Canal was on our bucket list. Just the week before we set sail the Coronavirus scare began. We chose to go ahead with our plans and are so glad we did. There was a major computer glitch that delayed our boarding for 2-3 hours. Area was packed. No food or drink offered. Toilet facilities were out in the parking lot. Very uncomfortable.
Once we boarded things went exceedingly ...
I’ve always wanted to sail to the Panama Canal. What a great trip this was. Despite the worlds fears of the corona virus our crew selflessly cared for our needs, making sure the trip was a success. Even though we did not get to go through the old Locke as planned due to the Panamanian government not giving us access until to late we were still able to go through the new lockes and enjoy them from ...
There was a glitch getting on the ship, which caused us to not start off the best, we waited in line outside the ship for hours & were never told why we were not allowed to board, and then once inside, more long lines- we heard it was a computer problem. Once we were onboard, they gave us temporary room cards, which meant we had to find the room steward every time we wanted to get into our room, ...
My father wanted to see the Panama Canal. It was 5 adults - my father, my sister and husband, myself and husband. Our entertainment was poor. The best was the comedian next to last day. The service was horrible in internet. We talked to him. He gave us info. We tried it and it didn’t meet with our expectations and wanted to change it two hours later and were denied. The beverage service ...
This was the first time we had a two week break as we had just retired. As we booked late we only had the choice of two rooms we ended up with room A333 with an adjoining door.
We have done other cruises with luxury liners so i was full of apprehension but we wanted to do a full transit of Panama. The room was adequate bed really comfy. Extremely clean. Plenty of hanging space.Fridge for our ...
After sailing to Alaska on Princess with family and friends for our 50th we knew we would sail with Princess again. We've wanted to go through the Panama Canal and one 6 of us found we could during the first two weeks of March we jumped at the chance.
A computer glitch messed with what we know to be a generally efficient check in. Though, conditions were less than ideal, I applaud the ...
I choose this cruise because wanted to do the Panama Canal it was our first time with Princess and will be the last time.
The food was terrible with no variety with lots of junk food deep fried
We like fine dining there were none
It’s started at the airport pick up 3 hrs late and 2 hrs to embark cruise we were supposed to leave at 4 pm and left at 8.30
Very disorganized.
They left ...
For us this was the cruise of a life time for us. Celebrating a Birthday, 45th wedding anniversary and retirement Cruise. We live on the east coast. And proberly will not go west ever again. So we picked this one. The itinerary was great. The island of Moorea was the most beautiful island we have ever seen. True paradise. We have seen every island in the Caribbean,nothing even comes close.

Oh ...
Oh ...