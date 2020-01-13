  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Princess Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2506 reviews
1 Award
Alongside in
Beautiful inlaid tile floor in the Piazza
View of Caribbean Princess from Quebec City
Along the Cabot Trail in semi-private van excursion from Sydney, NS, Canada
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
2506 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
ACTUALLY 2 STAR POOR RATING IF YOU CONSIDER BANG FOR BUCK!
"We chose this cruise for the fall colors and primarily to see Quebec City and Boston for the first time. All of the ports of call were great. We took cruise ship tours in all but Syndey (which is too small to..."Read More
swelch avatar

swelch

10+ Cruises

Filters

1-10 of 2,506 Princess Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews

What a major disappointment for our 50 th Wedding anniversary cruise

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Viking46
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Let me start off by commanding the crew who fought through adversity and came out shining. Kudos to all who worked on this voyage of so many things wrong. We got into Ft. Lauderdale 3 days early to relax and do a little sightseeing - whoops - it rained most of the three days! But, we did have a great Valentine's dinner at the Old Heidelberg Inn close our Best Western hotel. The staff at this ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great Itinerary, Excellent Staff, Norovirus

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Flute Teacher
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we love the Caribbean islands. The stops were great, except Trinidad. We were there during Carnival and the streets were loud and violent - wouldn't choose that port again. Quick note about wipes, regular Clorox wipes won't kill Norovirus, but the hydorgen peroxide wipes do. We took a container on board and wiped our cabin a few times during the two weeks. I can't ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Norovirus and poor food

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Angelafox
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had saved for this trip of a lifetime and it was shocking. We were told the boat had been deep cleaned and it was perfectly safe to travel as the norovirus was no longer an issue. This could have been no further from the truth. Within two days passengers were vomiting with diarrhoea. As you walked to your cabin you could smell both. People were very poorly and they tried to play it down my ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

OUTSTANDING

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Harleyz
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised with princess for the past 10 years. They are absolutely consistent with 4 star service. They are constantly upgrading and hands down they have the best entertainment from the big Vegas Style production shows to the single magic and comedy acts. The cabin rooms are white glove clean and anything we ask for, is delivered promptly to our room. The only shortcoming is some ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Disastrous Cruise with some upside

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
IBTurner
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were booked on a 14 day Eastern Caribbean cruise on the Caribbean Princess Feb 2, looking forward to a relaxing holiday visiting places we have never been to before. We flew to Fort Lauderdale from Victoria BC via Toronto. Due to an accident beneath the aircraft after the doors had been closed, we sat on the runway for 4 hours. As a result we arrived in Fort Lauderdale over an hour after the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Average - barely

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
jimbojude
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking forward to this cruise due to the itinerary. One of the ports of call was Trinidad which was where my father was born so there was a personal connection. WE were disappointed that this 14 day cruse was reduced to 11 days due to a virus that infected many of the passengers on the ship. We were disappointed in the need to return to port early (and only were able to visit 3 of the 8 ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Can't Connect to iTunes Store

Review for Caribbean Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
fsroadmgr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 14th time on Princess and 4th on Caribbean Princess. We took the cruise because we hadn't been to the Panama Canal for several years. Everything met our expectations, except for the implementation of the new Medallion Class Technology. Before saying what was wrong with the implementation, I must say it is great technoloy if the users are able to understand how to use it. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Medallion a disaster

Review for Caribbean Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
pes50
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We've been on Princess before and had wonderful experiences. And this cruise was on many ways no different. It would have been at least 4 stars but for the dreaded Medallion and its app's. The medallion gets you on and off ship, pays shipboard Bill's, and opens cabin doors. It works. But it is also supposed to work with the Ocean Compass app which is supposed to locate friends, order drinks etc ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointing

Review for Caribbean Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
psydney1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The food was very disappointing on this cruise. The dining room food was so bland that we just stopped going halfway through the cruise. I remember the disappointment on everyone's face when one meal in particular arrived. I still find it hard to believe that they had the nerve to serve such a meal. The buffet (World Market) was okay for breakfast and lunch, and some of the specialty ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

To see Go through Panama Canal

Review for Caribbean Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Czrjhn
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Food in restaurant was very disappointing (eg. 1 got a seafood entree that only had 1shrimp,4 mussels, 0 scallops and one bite of Sea Bass. All served on a bunch of scallop shells in a broth. It shouldn’t even have been sent up from the kitchen or served ) (eg.2. Got served a bowl of broth with a piece of fish dropped in it. This was supposed to be a “chowder”. Inedible!) (eg. 3 requested rye ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a Caribbean Princess Cruise from AU$776

Other Princess Ship Cruise Reviews
Regal Princess Cruise Reviews
Regal Princess Cruise Reviews
Crown Princess Cruise Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruise Reviews
Coral Princess Cruise Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.