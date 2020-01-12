  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2125 reviews
21 Awards
Balcony
Towel animals
Towel animals
Balcony
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2125 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great trip on the Adventure of the Seas!
"We traveled with a group of 12 people ranging from 24-84 years old. Frequent cruisers, prefer Royal Caribbean but have been on Disney, Norwegian, Carnival, Princess, and Celebrity. We choose this trip based on..."Read More
seahawk8292 avatar

seahawk8292

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 2,125 Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas Cruise Reviews

First Sailing Let Down!

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

Daisy Duck6 avatar

Daisy Duck6

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We wanted to participate in the first sailing, shame on us for assuming it would be special. We went in knowing there would be kinks but as a family we were treated like lepers. We all tested negative, the teens multiple times but still identified them with bands to make sure we were treated accordingly. Our dining team couldn't have spent any less time with us, so much money to be so ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Traveled with children

Fabulous 1st time Royal Caribbean cruise

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Prometheus1 avatar

Prometheus1

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise. Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes. The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

All around enjoyment

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Iidankmoo avatar

Iidankmoo

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

This was our first cruise and didn't really know what to expect of it. But the second we got on the ship we knew it would be great. We got on the ship around 12p and went directly to the Windjammer on floor 11 due to the state rooms not being available until 1p the windjammer staff made sure the buffet was safe, clean and a overall good experience, when you walk in they make sure everyone washes ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Traveled with children

Old Lady Needs a Makeover

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

David Richard avatar

David Richard

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Staff, service food and entertainment were exceptional. Hit some very windy days and one rainy day that limited poolside activities. This was my second time aboard the Adventurer and I forgot how confining the balcony was. The major negative of our trip was the condition of the ship and maintenance. Rugs, chairs and sofas were not the cleanest and resembled the coat on a Dalmatian. Windows were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Ship too old

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

Still Having Fun avatar

Still Having Fun

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

We chose it because of Port and destinations. The ship is old and it shows all over. The MDR staff was excellent but tablecloths were stained and you could see black marks on the table through them. After the first night our table was exchanged for another one. Casino staff must have been in training. Windjammer staff was terrible! Entertainment was a bright spot! The Islands were awesome and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Large Panoramic Ocean View

Inferior to Celebrity

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Linsie avatar

Linsie

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Inexpensive btb after celebrity silhouette....dining room food on adventure was excellent, Far less crew than is needed; plastic glasses rolled around on windy top deck; public washrooms often needed attention; windjammer was a zoo and hours of operation were not early enough in the morning or long enough for lunch; signing up for pool towels meant we collected return towels rather than have ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Customer service

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

gsantori avatar

gsantori

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

This was our third cruise having sailed on Norwegian and Celebrity previously. We were very pleased with those too but the focus on customer service was excellent on this ship. Every evening Desti went table to table in MDR to inquire about food and service experience. There was someone in Windjammer who did the same. The food was excellent in both venues. I appreciated the staff in Windjammer ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Adventure of the Seas was okay

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

Dipsylee avatar

Dipsylee

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We chose this cruise for it's itinerary. The days at sea combined with Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire was very appealing. We had not been on Royal Caribbean in quite a few years and wanted to give it another try. We were satisfied with the cruise but nothing was so good that we would plan on returning to Royal Caribbean. The ship felt so small. The public spaces were always crowded and we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Older ship, but you wouldn't know it

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

VegasMark avatar

VegasMark

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

My Dad (84) and I (43) had a great father/son cruise onboard the Adventure! My Dad stayed for almost a week at the Fountainbleau in Miami, and I joined him for the last couple of days. This was a very nice hotel, but I'd be happier spending half as much and staying more toward South Beach in a boutique hotel that includes breakfast (such as the Shepley, where we stayed last year). On ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Enjoyable but maintenance problems

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Paulirma avatar

Paulirma

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Embarkation was very easy. On the ship within 5 minutes of arrival. Cabin was clean as expected. Main dining room food was good, except some meals were sent back because they were served cold. Windjammer buffet was good. Shows were just average and there were no production shows. They did not have a Love and Marriage Game show which we have always found to be enjoyable. Service was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Find an Adventure of the Seas Cruise from $198

Other Royal Caribbean Ship Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.