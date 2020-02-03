"This ship was recently renovated and rebranded as the sunrise from the previous triumph. The renovations were nice and elegant. The food was great, entertainment was spectacular, especially Mikey Gibson as a cruise..."Read More
We chose this cruise because we had never been to Jamaica or Bimini. We have cruised with Carnival many times and I think this will be the last. Our cabin was selected by Carnival because we got a low rate deal. It was poorly selected. The ship was only 2 / 3rds full. 1800 passengers instead of 2900. But they placed us right behind the bridge, so we had zero privacy on our balcony or inside. ...
Great service with the really hard-working staff. The Serenity deck had a passenger's boom box music at the bar, the pool music, and the ship music all being played at once. Too many people saving chairs & ignoring signage. The ship had children onboard & "Cake by the Ocean" song played repeated graphic language. The show was Soulbound with the undead and witchcraft with small children either ...
I usually cruise in Carnival Cruise Line because I refer to them as the fun, party ships. I had a great time. This was the first shop I’ve every sailed where the DJ played music for all race and ethnicity. The enter for me was five star. I’m African American and I went to the Latino event and had a blast. The entertainment on this cruise was amazing. Every night it was something for me to ...
Second time on the Sunrise with a different itinerary. The CD was Erin and she cannot compete with the energy level Chris the Flying Scotsman had on our 1st cruise. The weather was bad the first two days, so some of the shows could only do the singing part of their performance. High winds & rough seas are no fault of the cruise line, so we took our Dramamine and enjoyed ourselves. There are so ...
Easily the worst vacation either myself or my girlfriend had been on. For the most part we were treated pretty poorly. Room service never came the first morning with breakfast even though they called us with a question about our order then just never delivered it. We didn't get a card for the 2nd morning room service. 3rd morning after I made a complaint, we did get a card and got the room service ...
One of the reasons we selected this ship was that it had recently been updated and we liked the itinerary. Have absolutely no complaints about any of the crew. The two reasons we gave it the average rating was the food in the main dining room and the space or lack there of on the Lido Deck and the Serenity Adult area.
We ate at the specialty steak restaurant the first night, which was amazing ...
We sailed Feb 22-26/2020. We had been on this ship when it was the Triumph a few years ago.This was somewhat of a compromise vacation. My husband wanted to do an all inclusive and be on the beach and I wanted to cruise. So we chose a 5 day cruise and then stayed on the beach in Florida afterwards for a week. We chose this cruise because Grand Turk is one island we had not seen (been on all the ...
We chose this cruise over Valentine's Day for our group of 12 as it fit perfectly with the kids traveling with us school schedule that allowed them a few days off for a winter break. We had 4 adults in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s, and 4 kids aged 6, 11, 12, and 14. This was the kids very first cruise as the rest of us are experienced cruisers. We are big fans of the Carnival Sunshine ...
This was a family cruise with ages from 18 to 83. We booked the Jamaica and Grand Cayman as it was originally planned for grandsons graduation present.
To start with, we booked this cruise over a year ago, and without notice our itinerary was changed from Jamaica to Cuba. Well we did not want to go to Cuba so we had to change our dates from January to Feb, which was the first ...
We were told the ocean view cabin were big enough for 3 adults. What they did not tell us is you get 2 twin size beds and 1 sofa bed that is as hard as the floor and does not open to a full length twin bed. I am only 5.3 and I was not able to lay straight for 5 nights. This is my 10th carnival cruise. The 3rd bed has always been a pullout or a bunk bed. When I went to guest services she said ...