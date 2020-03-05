If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth.
Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food.
Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are ...
I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy .
This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo
I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
Although we have cruised many times, this was our 2 cruise with Carnival. But in short, we, as a Family, had a blast! The kids were highly entertained. Cozumel was super fun! I counted 8 Ships, but later noticed 2 more. Safe to say around 20 to 30 thousand people......The Island was packed. Everyone was having a great time. My husband and I have already booked our 33rd and 34th cruise ...
This was my first cruise and probably the last one. To start with when we arrived we were not told that the bags could be checked in and taken to the rooms when it was ready later. The room was not available until 2 pm. We had a check in time of 1130-1200. The service form the start was terrible. We were not informed of any of the events that were planned for the cruise. We missed the clue game, ...
I knew this was going to be an older ship, so I didn't expect a whole lot. I loved that it was not packed with guests because it only holds about 2300 guests. The decor was definitely dated and the food left a lot to be desired. The excursions however were fantastic. We booked an excursion for every port except Grand Cayman. The refrigerator in the state room did not cool the drinks enough ...
Just got back last Sunday from an 8 day trip on the Horizon (3/15). I have cruised on 35+ cruises and this was my least favorite. Embarkation was a breeze and there was no wait.
We ate in the dining room 6 nights and not once was my meal satisfactory. The entree was always over cooked and dry. The main dining room service was excellent. We at Jiji's one night and it was the best meal of the ...
We chose a aft balcony to come through the canal, hoping to enjoy the many sea days on the balcony and de-stress, relax and enjoy the break of the daily work grind. THIS DID NOT HAPPEN! We had oil droplets spewing from the funnel each and every day and these oil drops were landing on us, destroying our clothes, and not able to sit out without enjoying a daily spray of oil. Our room Stewart was ...
My husband & I had low expectations after reading the negative reviews. We have been on 20 prior cruises between multiple cruise lines. We decided a few weeks out to go on a short winter getaway and this cruise fit perfectly in our time frame. We were both pleasantly surprised with the ship and our cruise experience. The ship had been refurbished in lot of areas a couple of months prior which ...
First of all this is an OLD boat that sounded like it was losing parts along the way. We paid for a window room. The window had barnacles, paint spots and dirt, therefore we could hardly see thru it. The food was disgusting and tasted old. With the coronavirus going around they did take precautions by not allowing anyone to serve themself at the buffet which was a good thing. The ...