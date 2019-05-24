We decided to take advantage of cruise credits and some other vacation plan changes and take a cruise on the MSC Seaside. We took this cruise during the COIVD pandemic so we were managing expectations around that. All in all we had a fine cruise but not one that makes me think MSC will be our choice cruise line of the future. Embarkation was definitely the worst part of our cruise experience, the ...
Like many people have mentioned about MSC ships - BEAUTIFUL SHIP, POOR EXPERIENCE.
Let's start with the Pro:
- very clean
- excellent gym equipment
- great stage/entertainment, top notch.
- great design
now the Cons:
- no one knows the true answer to your questions. Wondering how your meal package works? Well you'll learn it through trial and error, just make sure you ask ...
If you want to be treated like a criminal, discriminated against and be at risk of burning to death on the open seas, MSC is the cruise line for you!
My issues started even before the cruise. As a solo traveller, and a gay man, I emailed MSC asking if they would hold an LGBT drinks event on the cruise, as nearly every other cruise line does. The email response did not address my question, so I ...
A friend of mine said that MSC offers good trips through Europa. So we booked a expensive cruise with almoust all the packages needed. We were surprised, that a lot of drinks are not included in our package. We consumed a nice bottle of wine every night for dinner - of course not included in the price.
Every day the made a advertisment about percentages for shoping, best offers for massage, ...
Previously used MSC about 7 years ago and thoroughly enjoyed it. Treated with respect and pleasant dining all through the day.
This cruise eas so different, majority of staff unsmiling and grudgingly helpful when unable to avoid assistance.
Started badly with us (70 yrs of age) having to lug our luggage from the port entrance to our cabin, plenty of staff just watching pretending that they ...
We chose the Divina because it fit our schedule, and also because of the price. We did have some concerns about our first MSC cruise, and were advised by our travel agent to “keep an open mind” – something that we soon came to understand. But despite some minor irritants, the overall cruise experience was nevertheless enjoyable.
Embarkation in Marseilles: We chose to take the city bus to the ...
The service on board is ok as long as you are not requesting anything. If you are not in the yatch club or apeeding a lot of $$$$ on extra you will not recieve anything.
Here are some example:
- my daughter found a metal tack in her chicken, their only reaction was to replace the chicken lno other excuse, letter of excuse
- the bar by the pool is often out of cold draft beer, if you ...
We booked this as a last minute decision and before reading reviews on here, we may not have booked had we read reviews first but we found that MSC were excellent to deal with and had a wonderful time.
Embarkation- is very efficient and as they have no set start port for the Cruise there are people embarking at every port of the Cruise meaning there is far fewer at each port in the ...
MSC Fantasia Review
Intro
I have read quite a few reviews of this ship (few of them positive) and thought I would add my own. We are a large family group and between us have probably cruised nearly 100 times on many different lines, so I'd say we have a broad range of cruising experience. We chose this cheap and cheerful cruise for our annual family holiday because, well, it was cheap. We ...
We chose the MSC Divina cruise in the Mediterranean because of its unique itinerary for a seven night cruise and because of the opportunity to have a choice of ports from which to embark. Both of these were different from the other cruise line's offerings and paid it off. Also, since we were flying from Los Angeles to Europe, we wanted to see as much as we could each day, so no days at sea was ...