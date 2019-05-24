  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Marseille to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
65 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 65 Marseille to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Good Ship, Rough Experience

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lr4l
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We decided to take advantage of cruise credits and some other vacation plan changes and take a cruise on the MSC Seaside. We took this cruise during the COIVD pandemic so we were managing expectations around that. All in all we had a fine cruise but not one that makes me think MSC will be our choice cruise line of the future. Embarkation was definitely the worst part of our cruise experience, the ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Poor guest communication, no one knew the answer

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
roubok
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Like many people have mentioned about MSC ships - BEAUTIFUL SHIP, POOR EXPERIENCE. Let's start with the Pro: - very clean - excellent gym equipment - great stage/entertainment, top notch. - great design now the Cons: - no one knows the true answer to your questions. Wondering how your meal package works? Well you'll learn it through trial and error, just make sure you ask ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

If I could give this cruise a negative rating, I would ...

Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Torontomatt
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

If you want to be treated like a criminal, discriminated against and be at risk of burning to death on the open seas, MSC is the cruise line for you! My issues started even before the cruise. As a solo traveller, and a gay man, I emailed MSC asking if they would hold an LGBT drinks event on the cruise, as nearly every other cruise line does. The email response did not address my question, so I ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Too much advertising, always discounts, great offers, shops...

Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Pipo64
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

A friend of mine said that MSC offers good trips through Europa. So we booked a expensive cruise with almoust all the packages needed. We were surprised, that a lot of drinks are not included in our package. We consumed a nice bottle of wine every night for dinner - of course not included in the price. Every day the made a advertisment about percentages for shoping, best offers for massage, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Slipping standards

Review for MSC Fantasia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
gordygord
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Previously used MSC about 7 years ago and thoroughly enjoyed it. Treated with respect and pleasant dining all through the day. This cruise eas so different, majority of staff unsmiling and grudgingly helpful when unable to avoid assistance. Started badly with us (70 yrs of age) having to lug our luggage from the port entrance to our cabin, plenty of staff just watching pretending that they ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

A few minor irritants, but good overall

Review for MSC Divina to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
daisy-mae
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the Divina because it fit our schedule, and also because of the price. We did have some concerns about our first MSC cruise, and were advised by our travel agent to “keep an open mind” – something that we soon came to understand. But despite some minor irritants, the overall cruise experience was nevertheless enjoyable. Embarkation in Marseilles: We chose to take the city bus to the ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Daughter found metal in her meal and MSC reacted as if it was normal.

Review for MSC Divina to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
karl_charbonneau
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The service on board is ok as long as you are not requesting anything. If you are not in the yatch club or apeeding a lot of $$$$ on extra you will not recieve anything. Here are some example: - my daughter found a metal tack in her chicken, their only reaction was to replace the chicken lno other excuse, letter of excuse - the bar by the pool is often out of cold draft beer, if you ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Very Good

Review for MSC Fantasia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
FamilyHolidayMan
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this as a last minute decision and before reading reviews on here, we may not have booked had we read reviews first but we found that MSC were excellent to deal with and had a wonderful time. Embarkation- is very efficient and as they have no set start port for the Cruise there are people embarking at every port of the Cruise meaning there is far fewer at each port in the ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

MSC Fantasia - OK, I guess...

Review for MSC Fantasia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
karbonis
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

MSC Fantasia Review Intro I have read quite a few reviews of this ship (few of them positive) and thought I would add my own. We are a large family group and between us have probably cruised nearly 100 times on many different lines, so I'd say we have a broad range of cruising experience. We chose this cheap and cheerful cruise for our annual family holiday because, well, it was cheap. We ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Nice Cruise on MSC Divina to France, Italy & Spain

Review for MSC Divina to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
sbwmail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the MSC Divina cruise in the Mediterranean because of its unique itinerary for a seven night cruise and because of the opportunity to have a choice of ports from which to embark. Both of these were different from the other cruise line's offerings and paid it off. Also, since we were flying from Los Angeles to Europe, we wanted to see as much as we could each day, so no days at sea was ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

