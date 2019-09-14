  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Marseille to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
186 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 186 Marseille to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Good Ship, Rough Experience

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lr4l
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We decided to take advantage of cruise credits and some other vacation plan changes and take a cruise on the MSC Seaside. We took this cruise during the COIVD pandemic so we were managing expectations around that. All in all we had a fine cruise but not one that makes me think MSC will be our choice cruise line of the future. Embarkation was definitely the worst part of our cruise experience, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Poor guest communication, no one knew the answer

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
roubok
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Like many people have mentioned about MSC ships - BEAUTIFUL SHIP, POOR EXPERIENCE. Let's start with the Pro: - very clean - excellent gym equipment - great stage/entertainment, top notch. - great design now the Cons: - no one knows the true answer to your questions. Wondering how your meal package works? Well you'll learn it through trial and error, just make sure you ask ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

The self service buffet that you had to queue to be served

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
adamhendy
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We decided to try the Costa Smerelda due to two reasons. Firstly it was only a few months old when we sailed (turned out three weeks due to the delay in sailing) and also the price. It was under £350.00 for a balcony cabin and easy jet had cheap flights. The cruise started in Marseille and on arrival we had to wait about three hours for the Costa transfer. I would recommend getting an taxi ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony Stateroom

Giant Ship Complete Chaos

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
IanBamling
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose the cruise not because of the ship but mainly due to the dates 22/12 from Barcelona suited my work break and family commitments. Living on the island of Lanzarote my plan was to take an internal flight to BCN and catch the cruise ship for our 7 day festive trip. Boarding the ship at Barcelona was fast and efficient although be aware in the departure lounge there is no cafe/bar in fact no ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

MSC Aurea Duplex Suite - Worst Customer Service

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
LaurahQ
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

First and foremost, MSC Grandiosa is absolutely gorgeous and the elevator designed to move people efficiently. The Aurea duplex suite is very unique with 2 full bathrooms, spacious closets, living room, dining room and a private hot tub. We have been on many cruises in past and since MSC Grandiosa is so new, we expected errors, inexperienced staff, and broken processes. Never did we expect ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Duplex Suite

Traveled with children

If I could give this cruise a negative rating, I would ...

Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Torontomatt
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

If you want to be treated like a criminal, discriminated against and be at risk of burning to death on the open seas, MSC is the cruise line for you! My issues started even before the cruise. As a solo traveller, and a gay man, I emailed MSC asking if they would hold an LGBT drinks event on the cruise, as nearly every other cruise line does. The email response did not address my question, so I ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Its was a night mare on the cruise!!! PLEASE DONT WASTE MONEY!!!

Review for Costa Magica to Mediterranean

User Avatar
cheelim
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This trip made me quite disappointed. I want to tell you that this cruise customer service is really bad. Here's how they provide services. On the second night, there may be a lot of waves outside. We felt very uncomfortable all night. My wife spit a few times because of this. Then we went to the customer service to request a change of cabin. The customer service didn't even look at it, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

Waste of time

Review for MSC Orchestra to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Wave63
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Family friendly and to try a new cruise line . What we got was the rudest most unhelpful staff I have ever seen in the 15+ years of cruising. The dinning was average and again “couldn’t care less type of attitude “ Nobody seemed to know what was going on and never got the same answer twice. We had a tight connection and wanted to know how long roughly it would take to leave the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Too much advertising, always discounts, great offers, shops...

Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Pipo64
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

A friend of mine said that MSC offers good trips through Europa. So we booked a expensive cruise with almoust all the packages needed. We were surprised, that a lot of drinks are not included in our package. We consumed a nice bottle of wine every night for dinner - of course not included in the price. Every day the made a advertisment about percentages for shoping, best offers for massage, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Quantity over quality

Review for MSC Bellissima to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jayneontheocean
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Pros: Cleanliness and space of cabin was good. Equipment at the gym is good. Cons: Food: The (paid for in advance but constantly stated as ‘complimentary’) restaurants and buffet all served low quality food. After a few days the limited variety became very boring. The restaurants had the appearance of quality but really it was the same low quality food from the buffet but done ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Marseille to the Mediterranean
Marseille to the Mediterranean MSC Poesia Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the Mediterranean MSC Poesia Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the Mediterranean Costa Diadema Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the Mediterranean Voyager Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the Mediterranean Riviera Cruise Reviews
Marseille to the Mediterranean Costa Fascinosa Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.