We decided to take advantage of cruise credits and some other vacation plan changes and take a cruise on the MSC Seaside. We took this cruise during the COIVD pandemic so we were managing expectations around that. All in all we had a fine cruise but not one that makes me think MSC will be our choice cruise line of the future. Embarkation was definitely the worst part of our cruise experience, the ...
Like many people have mentioned about MSC ships - BEAUTIFUL SHIP, POOR EXPERIENCE.
Let's start with the Pro:
- very clean
- excellent gym equipment
- great stage/entertainment, top notch.
- great design
now the Cons:
- no one knows the true answer to your questions. Wondering how your meal package works? Well you'll learn it through trial and error, just make sure you ask ...
We decided to try the Costa Smerelda due to two reasons. Firstly it was only a few months old when we sailed (turned out three weeks due to the delay in sailing) and also the price. It was under £350.00 for a balcony cabin and easy jet had cheap flights.
The cruise started in Marseille and on arrival we had to wait about three hours for the Costa transfer. I would recommend getting an taxi ...
I chose the cruise not because of the ship but mainly due to the dates 22/12 from Barcelona suited my work break and family commitments. Living on the island of Lanzarote my plan was to take an internal flight to BCN and catch the cruise ship for our 7 day festive trip. Boarding the ship at Barcelona was fast and efficient although be aware in the departure lounge there is no cafe/bar in fact no ...
First and foremost, MSC Grandiosa is absolutely gorgeous and the elevator designed to move people efficiently. The Aurea duplex suite is very unique with 2 full bathrooms, spacious closets, living room, dining room and a private hot tub. We have been on many cruises in past and since MSC Grandiosa is so new, we expected errors, inexperienced staff, and broken processes.
Never did we expect ...
If you want to be treated like a criminal, discriminated against and be at risk of burning to death on the open seas, MSC is the cruise line for you!
My issues started even before the cruise. As a solo traveller, and a gay man, I emailed MSC asking if they would hold an LGBT drinks event on the cruise, as nearly every other cruise line does. The email response did not address my question, so I ...
This trip made me quite disappointed. I want to tell you that this cruise customer service is really bad. Here's how they provide services.
On the second night, there may be a lot of waves outside. We felt very uncomfortable all night. My wife spit a few times because of this. Then we went to the customer service to request a change of cabin. The customer service didn't even look at it, and ...
Family friendly and to try a new cruise line .
What we got was the rudest most unhelpful staff I have ever seen in the 15+ years of cruising.
The dinning was average and again “couldn’t care less type of attitude “
Nobody seemed to know what was going on and never got the same answer twice.
We had a tight connection and wanted to know how long roughly it would take to leave the ship ...
A friend of mine said that MSC offers good trips through Europa. So we booked a expensive cruise with almoust all the packages needed. We were surprised, that a lot of drinks are not included in our package. We consumed a nice bottle of wine every night for dinner - of course not included in the price.
Every day the made a advertisment about percentages for shoping, best offers for massage, ...
Pros:
Cleanliness and space of cabin was good.
Equipment at the gym is good.
Cons:
Food: The (paid for in advance but constantly stated as ‘complimentary’) restaurants and buffet all served low quality food. After a few days the limited variety became very boring. The restaurants had the appearance of quality but really it was the same low quality food from the buffet but done ...