Malaga to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
86 reviews

1-10 of 86 Malaga to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Total Shambles!

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mushyp123
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Having sailed with MSC numerous times on several different MSC ships, our group were looking forward to our 9 night cruise. Embarkation at Malaga a nightmare. Having obtained our PCR certificates, our luggage was put onto the ship without anyone bothering to check that we had the necessary paperwork. As it was a requirement by MSC to have the PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding, you would have ...
Sail Date: September 2021

First experience of Tui cruise. Only really one small but important niggle.

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Rusty Kitten
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our reason for booking this Tui cruise was that we booked late and needed a disabled cabin, Tui were the only cruise line that could accommodate this at such short notice. We are not “seasoned” cruisers, this was only our fourth cruise in total and we have only sailed with P&O previously. We were nervous reading the reviews but have to say from the outset that we did enjoy our seven nights ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Traveled with disabled person

Marella Spirit - Tears and Souvenirs

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Petrosey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was a late decision as we already had another cruise booked for November. We saw that Marella Spirit’s last cruise was advertised as having a fireworks send off from Malaga. That was enough incentive so we signed up. Sailing at ten in the evening meant that there was time for exploring the sights of the city. Malaga has improved dramatically over the last decade and the port area with shops ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Farewell Spirit

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Janis.Mackie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had to have one last Cruise on this ship. We have fond memories of cruises past and we were not disappointed with the service we received. Our destinations had to be changed due to predicted bad weather. Almeria was lovely but I'm afraid Casablanca did not do.it for us and a lot of fellow passengers. The show team worked tirelessly to entertain us in the evening. The ad hoc singing in ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Last visit to this wonderful ship

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
majaka
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this 2 week cruise to say farewell to the ship. Very sadly we were not able to sail on the very last week which sounds as if it is going some farewell party. This was our seventh cruise on the spirit. The crew are the best like a big happy family who always make you fell welcome. Special mention to our cabin steward Regie and Salem for looking after us do well and the lovely towel ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Oh Dear...

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
markb9
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose a "cruise and stay" package from TUI/Marella/Thomson as we hadn't visited any of the ports (Gibraltar, Cadiz, Portimao, Lisbon and Porto) apart from Malaga itself, and because we fancied a week on the Costa Del Sol. The destination ports were absolutely brilliant and we couldn't have asked for more in 7 days. The staff, almost without exception, were attentive, courteous and friendly. ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Excellent time

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Story58
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Have been on marella cruises before and have generally enjoyed them although have never been on spirit before. Chose this cruise as the itinerary was less arduous than others we had been on. The ship yes is a little dated but only adds to its charm and yes it does vibrate but it didnt really bother us. We had a balcony cabin on deck 9 which was spacious clean and constantly maintained by our ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Spirit of Iberia

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Eurwen
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our second time on the spirit and again really enjoyed every moment. Had a balcony suite so it was really lovely to sit on the balcony after a long day of walking. Every one was so kind, cheerful and helpful. Made lots of friends as we were in the Compass Rose every evening and sat with different interesting people. One evening as we were eating, a pod of dolphins and tuna swam past, and the ship ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Fantastic, friendly ship!

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Elaine007
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as our son is part of the show team onboard and we went to see him. We were not too sure what to expect as we had read some mixed reviews and we knew the Spirit was quite an old ship. We were so pleasantly surprised at what a fantastic ship it is. All of the crew were really friendly and nothing was too much trouble for them, they always greeted us with a smile and ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Spirit of Iberia

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Karenemm
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My daughter and I chose this cruise because we had such an amazing adventure last year on Spirit, that was our first ever cruise and it left us wanting more. As soon as we returned home having discovered the beautiful older lady was staying for one more year we went straight to Tui and booked for this year. Embarkation went smoothly as Tui have it down to an art form. As we had been delayed ...
Sail Date: August 2018

