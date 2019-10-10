  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Luxury Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises vs. Seabourn Cruise Line
The choice between cruising with Regent Seven Seas or Seabourn can be difficult -- if you don't know the subtle differences that make each line uniquely special. Both cruise lines place a high value on beauty; you'll see that in the architecture of the ships, suites, dining venues and other public areas. If you want to drink in beautiful interiors and landscapes, you can't go wrong with either option. Let's discuss some of the other differences between Regent vs. Seabourn.
Crystal Cruises vs. Seabourn Cruise Line
If you're considering a sailing on either Crystal Cruises or Seabourn, you're in luck! Both lines are known for exemplary service and sail interesting itineraries throughout the world. You will definitely feel pampered, no matter which line you select. Celebrity chefs work their magic on ships across both fleets, and both have fabulous sun decks where you can splash in the pool or sip an umbrella drink while watching the world from your perch in the hot tub. Both lines also offer some excellent evening entertainment.
New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order
No doubt about it: The cruise industry is in the middle of an epic building spree. And the luxury market is one of the fastest-growing areas. If you're like us, you can't wait to see what these new luxe options will look like. Check out our chart below to see which new luxury ships are hitting the waves next. But if you're more of an expedition fan, we've got those covered too: New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships, as well as the mainstream lines: New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order.

Secrets Luxury Cruise Lines Don't Tell You

Luxury Caribbean Cruises: All You Need to Know

Luxury Alaska Cruises: All You Need to Know

Top 5 Luxury All-Inclusive Cruise Lines

Tipping on a Non-Tipping Cruise Ship

Michael's Club on Celebrity Cruises

Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Cruises

Luxury Cruise Ship vs. Luxury Suite on a Mega-Ship

8 Reasons Why Viking Star is the Cruise For You

