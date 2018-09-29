Review for Evolution to Galapagos

My husband and I just finished the Footsteps in Time itinerary on the Evolution, and we could not be happier. The ship is lovely; it's modern and super clean, but it has a very classic look which sets it apart a bit from most of the others we saw. The crew was very friendly and helpful, the service was fantastic, and the food was amazing; we're not really 'cruise people' so maybe we should've ...