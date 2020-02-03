  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.3
7475 reviews

1-10 of 7,475 Europe Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruising during Covid

Review for Viking Venus to Europe - British Isles & Western

russell jack avatar

russell jack

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

At last, after fourteen very long months we are back onboard a cruise ship, and whilst we are cruise veterans, we are Viking Virgins, and we were particularly excited to board the beautiful Viking Venus, a brand-new ship travelling round England from Portsmouth, on to Liverpool, the Scilly Isles, Falmouth, Portland and back to Portsmouth. Of course, because of Covid, things are a little bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Pleasant but not luxurious

Review for Le Champlain to Mediterranean

vistaman avatar

vistaman

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

A great experience with Viking Star!

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

fairweathertraveller avatar

fairweathertraveller

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Having experienced their river cruise previously, wanted to try the ocean version with Viking. I was not disappointed by the experience. I found the company extremely professional in their approach to just about everything. The organisation/logistics efficiently well managed. Catering on board....great choice of restaurants/food and beverages and wonderful crew service at all times. The cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Disappointing

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

0 cont left avatar

0 cont left

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

We have done several Viking cruIses before so we were expecting more, The shore excursions were less than expected - even the extra cost ones were less than expected. The buses were full and uncomfortable. One couldn't even make it up the hill out of town and all the guide was worried about was if she was going to be back in time. The walk to the buses was long and over wet and slippery ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

In Search of the Northern Lights

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

bethbalkite avatar

bethbalkite

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

To see the lights and to stay at the Igloo Hotel. However, everything was wonderful and we even said it would not matter if we did not see the lights because we were having such a good time. The inclusions of wine at lunch and dinner, free wifi, free laundry facilities, included excursions, and included specialty dining experiences are all a plus so that the cruisers are not "nickel-and-dimed" to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Fantastic Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

Traveler22993 avatar

Traveler22993

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Excellent service and food. Although the ship was sold out, we never felt crowded. There was always a place to sit and relax or read. During the evening there was always a live entertainment in the Living Room. With the main, buffet, and specialty restaurants, we never had to wait more than a few minutes. We had meals in each restaurant and never felt rushed to leave. We especially like ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

I got to see the wonderous northern lights and go on a reindeer sleigh ride.

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

kenpinkham avatar

kenpinkham

First Time Cruiser

Age 80s

Viking Star sailed to Norway above the Arctic Circle and gave us the opportunity to realize a dream and experience the northern lights. And we did see them--TWICE! We most enjoyed the optional excursion to visit the Sami people in their wilderness camp and go on a romantic reindeer sleigh ride underneath a full moon. We loved the Viking Star and the comfort of the Explorer's Lounge, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Great cruise

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

DBROB avatar

DBROB

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

We booked the cruise for a chance to see the Northern Lights, and we were fortunate enough to see them on 3 occasions on various days; although not undulating and luminous as one would hope, they were still quite good. Our cabin was comfortable and provided everything we needed. Steward service was outstanding. The debarkation went well and without problems, although the airport did not open ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

First time with Viking: it will not be the last

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

Lincoln explorer avatar

Lincoln explorer

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This was our first booking with Viking Ocean Cruises, and really this was due to the fact that they were the only cruise company in Norway during February. Having sailed with many 5/6 star operators including Regent, Oceania, Cunard (QG;s) we didn't have any raised expectations of what Viking would be like so as not to be disappointed - which we have been on our last Oceania cruises In a nut ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Awesome Cruise Experience

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

lovetotravel555 avatar

lovetotravel555

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

This Viking Ocean Cruise was wonderful. Every staff member was kind, helpful and caring. Our stateroom was excellent, great bedding, shower was large with glass doors, bathroom had heated floors, a great built in night light, plenty of outlets for plug ins and USB ports. The food was excellent! We loved the Norwegian favorites served at lunch! We enjoyed the included excursions. When we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Find an Europe - All Cruise from AU$294

Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews to Europe on Other Cruise Ships
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection River Queen Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Europe
Azamara Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Europe
Star Clippers Star Clipper Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Europe
Windstar Cruises Star Legend Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Europe
Windstar Cruises Star Pride Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Europe
