Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

We'd booked the cruise online through the company web site and everything went smoothly and all questions were answered promptly. We arranged flights going to LAX a week earlier than the cruise start and we were still given a free night at the Westin Hotel in L.A. so that we could be picked up and taken to the ship rather than having to make our own way there. Check in at the hotel was fine and we ...