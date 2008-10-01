  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Los Angeles Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1606 reviews
12 Awards
Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
View of the cabin balcony 9654
Dinner Menu
Upper deck quiet area; book a meeting here
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
5 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 5 Los Angeles Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews

If I owned a Cruise Line, or, Bring lots of books and games

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
oceanradio
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I've never been involved in cruise ship work nor management, but I have some experience in entertainment and hospitality, and a lot of ship operations experience. Based upon those and other experiences I think I know things that some people whose occupation is managing cruise ships don't realize. The income and lives of many people depend upon the continuity of cruise ship operations. If I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Why I wont sail RC again

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
curlycruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I am a 27 year old single female traveling with my best friend, her mother and grandmother. Other then myself the other 3 are all Diamond status. I have been on 3 Carnival cruises before. (2 Caribbean and Alaska) I started this cruise just testing the waters with Royal Caribbean. I knew from posts here and listening to my friend talk about her past cruises that this was going to be an older, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Two Thumbs up!!!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
Tim,n,Sue
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Background. We have been married 28 years, are in our mid-50's and have done 6 previous cruises with Royal Caribbean in the past 4 years. This cruise started and terminated in Los Angeles. This meant that there are almost 10 full "AT SEA" days of the cruise. If you are not fans of "at sea" days you really need to take this into account when considering taking any Hawaiian "circle" cruise. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

BACK-TO-BACK DETAILS

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
petesweet
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

As background, this is a continuation of our review since we did a back-to-back Alaska/Hawaii cruise on the Serenade. I've already posted the Alaska review. We stayed in the same inside stateroom (4539). There were six of us family members on the first cruise, but only DH and myself on this Hawaii cruise. Because this was the very last Hawaii cruise by RCCL, I won't elaborate on the ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Lessons to be learnt

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
GeordieIan
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We'd booked the cruise online through the company web site and everything went smoothly and all questions were answered promptly. We arranged flights going to LAX a week earlier than the cruise start and we were still given a free night at the Westin Hotel in L.A. so that we could be picked up and taken to the ship rather than having to make our own way there. Check in at the hotel was fine and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Find a Serenade of the Seas Cruise from AU$495

Reviews of Serenade of the Seas Cruises from Other Departure Ports
Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Seattle
Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Seattle
Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from St. Petersburg
Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Nassau
Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Miami
Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Stockholm
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.