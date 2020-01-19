  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Southampton to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
6621 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 6,621 Southampton to Europe Cruise Reviews

Virtuosa maiden cruise

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

Avast Behind avatar

Avast Behind

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Just so you know, we are not travel agents or "in the biz" as such. We are reasonably experienced cruisers (this was our 70th) with no axe to grind. We have been on most, but not all operators, yet !! On a less than sunny May Thursday, my wife and i left home for a 4 day staycation on MSC VIRTUOSA. Once our car was parked we went to the port to board the ship. The port was quiet, but with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

P&O handing of Coronavirus escalation excellent.

Review for Aurora to Europe - All

WirralCrusier avatar

WirralCrusier

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Picked this cruise as keen to see the Northern Lights. This is a 12-night cruise that spends 2 nights at the very top of Norway that offers an excellent chance to see Northern Lights. I was kind of expecting the cruise to be canceled but all seemed to be fine as we joined the ship at Southampton. We set sail and headed up through the North Sea. Sea was a bit rough but the Aurora copes well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

P & O and Coronavirus

Review for Aurora to Europe - All

Sue St avatar

Sue St

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

I chose this cruise as my first solo cruise although I have cruised with P&O many times before. I was particularly looking forward to the chance of seeing the aurora borealis as this cruise spends three days at the very northern tip of Norway so the chance of seeing the lights is quite good. We left Southampton after completing health check forms and having our temperature taken and all seemed ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower

Very old ship, not for young people

Review for Black Watch to Europe - All

pipoy150 avatar

pipoy150

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

This ship is very old. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets decommissioned in the coming years. Does not handle the waves very well. Anything from 3 meters up and the voyage will be bumpy. It seems to attract an older traveler. Some are very old 90 plus. Alot had zimmer frames, walking sticks and there were a few in wheelchairs. The entertainment reflected this as acts were outdated and overall not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Cabin

First cruise. Exceeded expectations.

Review for Aurora to Europe - All

claibees avatar

claibees

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

I have decided to write this review to help first time cruisers like myself decide if cruising is for them. There were a lot of reviews, especially about Aurora that were negative and we had no idea what to expect. So from the beginning; we chose this cruise for our honeymoon for one reason only. To see the northern lights. It seemed like a great way to experience them. Booking was easy and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Shower

Very High Standard of Cruising

Review for Black Watch to Europe - All

Papaglowing avatar

Papaglowing

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

This was our first Cruise with Fred Olsen. Most impressed. Despite being a small ship, the ship and the cruse organisation were quite superb. The staff were perhaps the friendliest we have encountered on other cruises, They were very attentive and were always ready to assist those need ing help Though the main entertainment was not as good as the bigger ships, the secondary entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Outside Cab

Black Watch Cruise to Andalucia and Cadiz Festival

Review for Black Watch to Europe - Western Mediterranean

TheGardener avatar

TheGardener

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

This was our second cruise with Fred Olsen and the more we see of the FO fleet the more we love them. Fred Olsen's innovative choice of ports is a great attraction to us. After completing thirty cruises with other cruise lines mostly Celebrity we were looking for new stimulating destinations and FO has come up with some fascinating packages. The highlight of the trip was the two day visit to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Outside Cab

I’d hoped for better

Review for Oceana to Europe - All

swjumbo avatar

swjumbo

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I haven’t cruised with P&O for over twenty years and as this cruise coincided with school holidays I thought I’d give it a try. Very disappointing. To begin with the Indian and Philippine staff are perfect and a credit both to their respective countries and to P&O. The problem on this ship is the U.K. staff. All very well being a ‘British’ ship but if you cruise with them you can expect a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Traveled with children

Never, ever cruise P&O again

Review for Ventura to Europe - All

pamela17 avatar

pamela17

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Shocking is the only work I would say after paying £25,000+ for a Suite cabin (no bigger than an Oceana Mini Suite) on the Ventura for 5 weeks to Central America and the Caribbean. The food was diabolical and reasonably sophisticated entertainment non- existent. The never ending daily amount of rubbish fed in the daily paper about commercial 'pamper parties' 'aches and pains parties' and the like ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony and Bath/Shower

10 years since last cruise, forgot how good it is

Review for Oceana to Europe - All

G Murray avatar

G Murray

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Well last cruised 10 years ago, when we used to cruise with our 2 sons who were children then. Booked this cruise following the cancellation of the Dubai cruise. At first port Madeira sent a text to both my sons to say how good it was. Cabin was just an inside with queen bed, perfect for us, cabin steward was excellent. Food in buffet was always hot, fresh and plentiful. Enjoyed the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Twin with Shower

Find an Europe - All Cruise from AU$294

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Southampton to Europe
Southampton to Europe Oriana Cruise Reviews
Southampton to Europe Oriana Cruise Reviews
Southampton to Europe Braemar Cruise Reviews
Southampton to Europe Aurora Cruise Reviews
Southampton to Europe Sea Princess Cruise Reviews
Southampton to Europe Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.