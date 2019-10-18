  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Southampton to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
1708 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,708 Southampton to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mloclamsenoj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Beware this cabin!

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
feljen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

There were lots of good things about this cruise. Embarkation and disembarkation were wonderfully swift and painless. there was no pressured up-selling, such as we'd experienced on other, more high-profile cruise lines. The food was good, even for a vegetarian like me; the drink prices on the Balmoral are far cheaper than on other cruise lines; the coffee bar is superb, with prices much cheaper ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Underwhelmed and won’t be doing again!!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Lost in bruge
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as a toe in the water before booking the transatlantic cruise. It was a complete disappointment, things we didn’t consider or were misinformed about by the Cunard booking line...no planetarium, the iconic afternoon tea, only on the second day despite boarding a 1pm and it was a “bun fight”, first come first served. You have to find your own seats, this encouraged a sharp ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

I was on the media tour (11-12 to 11-13, 2019)

Review for Norwegian Encore to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Consciousone
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The ship is beautiful. The decor is really done well. The food is awesome. The layout of the ship is fine. However on some levels you have use the stairs move around to different parts of the ship. You can use the elevators but its a little confusing. I enjoyed the ice shop and the comedy club, The bars are similar to most ships. There is not enough real security to take care of real ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Cities in Spain

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
dianebrad
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose cruise to visit cities not yet visited in Spain. Because three destinations were cancelled we still have not seen some of them. We were told of bad weather but did not experience much. Seemed premature to cancel two stops. Otherwise cruise was just as good as previously especially the food! Entertainment with a singer and comedian very good but ships company only average I would say. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Hamburg, Amsterdam and Zeebrugge trip

Review for Oceana to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Bridge1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Last minute decision as it was so cheap and I have not visited these places. Have not been on Oceana since she had her refit and it looks good. My (adult) daughter and I shared an inside cabin at the back on A Deck –very spacious, plenty of storage space and well appointed – we could walk a few metres onto a small open deck at the back and steps leading up to the Spa and Gym right overhead. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Twin with Shower

A little disappointed

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Pinksian1981
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We booked this cruise 18 months ago as it was an excellent price and it was booked as our first ever cruise (we actually managed to fit in two before we went in the end) The ship was beautiful. Lots of wood and Art Deco style, very classic as you would expect. Our stateroom was nice but no nicer than what we had experienced with Princess or P&O earlier this year. The food was nice but ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

European Adventure

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Scloud11
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We found Explorer of the Seas to be as nice as when we first sailed on her 3 years ago on an Alaskan cruise. In fact, we found the service and food to be even better! The ship is kept immaculately clean. We were surprisingly assigned the same balcony cabin, 8280, from our Alaskan cruise which is mid ship and a perfect spot. The only disappointment was in picking this particular cruise, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

EXCELLENT CRUISE- SHAME ABOUT RIP OFF SHUTTLE CHARGE

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GILLCOX
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had not been to Hamburg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. Felt it was a good way to see these destinations. Apart from the drizzly weather, which was expected at this time of the year, they were very interesting places. Embarkation at Southampton was extremely easy, onboard very quickly and cabin and luggage available within hour. We had inside cabin 8673, very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

The ship was great, but don't go on this trip!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Zmonster8u
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship was nice, people were great. Dining room dinner menu disappointed and we ate in the windjammer most nights. When we did eat in the dining room, it was good. The ship was on the small side, but it doesn't need to be bigger with ports so close together and one cruise day. First port, Hamburg Germany on a Sunday. All stores are closed on Sundays, forget shopping. Are you serious ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe
Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe Oceana Cruise Reviews
Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe Oceana Cruise Reviews
Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe Balmoral Cruise Reviews
Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe Arcadia Cruise Reviews
Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe Silver Wind Cruise Reviews
Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.