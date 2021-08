Review for Boudicca to Europe - British Isles & Western

My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed our 5 night cruise down the river Seine. Having cruised on the big ships of P&O, Princess, RC, NCL we were concerned that a smaller ship would not be as good - how wrong we were. The ship has a great layout with lovely pools and bars at the back of the ship plus other great places to sit and watch the world go by in comfort. We are in our early 40’s and were ...