Liverpool to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
57 reviews

1-10 of 57 Liverpool to Europe Cruise Reviews

Felt very safe and well organised

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

Lindypops avatar

Lindypops

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Review of seacation on MSC Virtuosa 8 june for 7 nights ﻿Having done lots of other cruise lines but this being the first MSC came with an open mind Only 1000 UK guests on board and the crew outnumbered the guests. Everyone appeared to be adhering to wearing masks when moving about and removing them when seated , eating or drinking. Everyone has a second lateral flow test 72 hours before ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

River Seine Experience was Anything But !

Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

eab14 avatar

eab14

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Scenic River Seine Sail plus French stop offs and Dublin on the way back. Unfortunately this did not work out as planned this cruise line need to change their winter timetable to ensure you are arriving at places no later than midday. Rouen was 3pm far too late, too cold, too dark and shops closing, the queue for shuttle bus numbers was non stop and they were still calling them off at 5.30pm when ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

SHOCKING!

Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

Mckay4 avatar

Mckay4

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

The noise in the cabin was dreadful. It was sold as a superior plus. Day and night, there was banging, rattling and what sounded like very loud power washing. These noises would would regularly shock us awake. It was like having fireworks going off in your cabin. This was not good for me, but it was very serious for my husband. He is 57 years old and an ex-marathon runner, but now has a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Pros and cons but would probably go again

Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

jobo2001 avatar

jobo2001

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We chose this cruise as it was from Liverpool, which is much nearer for us than Southampton and much easier than flying. The ship itself, Magellan was old, we knew that before we booked and that as far as we were concerned was fine. We also understood the general age of other holiday makers would be 50+, that also was ok by, we are 50 & 54. Our main problem was that eating on board was aimed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Service run down for the early winter

Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

Dennis cousins avatar

Dennis cousins

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

We knew someone who had enjoyed a Seine river cruise from Newcastle on the Fred Olsen line and they had enjoyed it immensely. So when this cruise came up with C & M and sailing from Liverpool we jumped at the chance because we always use C&M.all of the other cruises (4) have been brilliant from Accommodation, Food, Staff (except 1 last year) and the trips ashore at the ports. We are a couple 15 ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Disappointed

Review for Black Watch to Europe - British Isles & Western

Julie Rock avatar

Julie Rock

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Chose the cruise because it sailed from liverpool, paid for all inclusive then found out my drink was not on the list.now martini bianco is a cheap drink to buy so was amazed to find this out.so drank orange juice.no other cruise line I have been on didnt not have this drink on it's all inclusive. Also bad weather spoiled this cruise for us.cabin stewardess was wonderful and looked after us ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Wanted to like this cruise but unfortunately I didn’t.

Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

Lynnebb avatar

Lynnebb

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We had never sailed CMV before but was seduced by the price, not having to go to Southampton and the option of the Sicily Isles, something on my 80yr old mother’s bucket list. However, the first announcement on board was the cancellation of the Sicily Isles due to predicted bad weather, a frequent occurrence we were later told. The pre-cruise info was fine except when I tried to book port ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

First and probably only time on a cruise

Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

Suem21 avatar

Suem21

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

We were a family group of six, siblings and spouses, and for all of us a first time. It seemed good value but you’ll pay hefty prices for services, drinks and excursions so be cautious about your budget. It’s an old boat but quite charming with teak decks and some quirky features. It’s difficult to fault the staff who work extremely hard and are almost all polite, friendly and helpful. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful cruise on a friendly and well-run ship - great family value

Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

APCruiser1 avatar

APCruiser1

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

This is the fourth cruise we have been on, with various lines and destinations. Departed Liverpool, seemlessly, and cruised to Dublin, then on to the Shetlands and then to the Norwegian Fjords. It does amaze me how nit-picking some people are. This was a great value cruise - we weren't paying Cunard prices, and we were taking our two kids. The Magellan was very well run and extremely ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Traveled with children

Disappointing staff

Review for Magellan to Europe - British Isles & Western

John Mold avatar

John Mold

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

The ship was spotless, and furnishings. Please with the size of our inside cabin, sufficient storage space. Having done a lot of cruises with different cruise lines we found the staff on this ship very abrupt, up to the point of being rude, we had table 40 in Kensington restaurant our waiter had a dont care attitude. The food could of been a lot better you didn’t seem to have a lot of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Liverpool to Europe Astoria Cruise Reviews
