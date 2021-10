Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

After 20 months it was great to be cruising again. Virtuosa is a beautiful brand new ship. Food was excellent, even though we only ate in a specialty restaurant once. MSC is really up to par with the best when it comes to food. Staff on the ship was great, really everybody very helpful and doing their best. Entertainment was good but a bit the same, every day, always great costumes and great ...