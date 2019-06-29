  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Lindblad Expeditions Alaska Cruise Reviews

The sunrise and sunset greeted almost every day
There were so many penguins everywhere. On land they came right up to us.
Crabeater seal
This is an Orca . Other whales actually surfaced right beside the zodiacs
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
31 reviews

1-10 of 31 Lindblad Expeditions Alaska Cruise Reviews

Nature didn't disappoint, but Lindblad did

Review for National Geographic Venture to Alaska

User Avatar
Joe Snow
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We did the Inside Passage trip. We chose this trip mainly because of Glacier Bay and this one location made the whole trip worth it. Overall, the scenery and wildlife on this trip cannot be beat. However, I was very disappointed in the organization and planning of this trip. For as expensive as this trip is, I do believe that the customers deserve more. The trip started in Sitka. The transport ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Expedition with grandchildren

Review for National Geographic Venture to Alaska

User Avatar
Sheri Weber
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had previously sailed with Lindblad in the Galapagos Islands with our granddaughters and had a wonderful experience. They wanted to go on another expedition, so we chose Lindblad again, this time to Alaska. The trip was great. Our granddaughters particularly enjoyed the Explorers program and the naturalist, Jared, who ran the program. The staff and naturalists on board accommodated us ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with children

National Geographic/Lindblad Alaska cruise

Review for National Geographic Sea Lion to Alaska

User Avatar
michaelhfox
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

National Geographic/Lindblad put together an amazing cruise of the Inside Passage of Alaska from Sitka to Juneau. The logistics were well done, and the pre-cruise tour of Sitka was very good, especially the Raptor center and the Totem Trail. By far the best thing about a Nat Geo/Lindblad cruise is the outstanding staff. The naturalists are very knowledgeable and easy to talk to, it is amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

My first cruise leaves me hungry for more, literally and figuratively

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
Mjtjunior
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I joined this cruise as part of a family reunion and had no hand in picking this particular voyage. I also didn't pay for it! Nice deal! As this is my first cruise, I don't have a point of comparison and so may be unfairly critical. Ship: well-designed, relaxed but somewhat luxurious feel to it. They have a great sustainability effort throughout, giving you a NatGeo water bottle with refill ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Wonderful staff, ship, and adventure for photographers, families, and others

Review for National Geographic Venture to Alaska

User Avatar
dusty4321
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I in our 70s, moderately fit, had a terrific time on this new ship. This adventure expedition fully met my expectations from advertising and reviews. Venture was nearly brand new and well designed for conveniently and safely getting us off the ship in zodiacs and small groups nearly every day. The food was tasty and plentiful, always with healthy options. Hotel service was ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Unbelievable and magical

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
Emsmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Lindblad and National Geographic do an amazing job! We had a family of 17 with several young children. Everyone on the ship went out of their way to make sure we were all having an amazing time. The hotel manager was constantly asking what food he could make for the kids. The pastry chef is truly gifted and an anniversary cake he made was one of the best cakes I have ever eaten. The naturalist on ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

Amazing Family Adventure

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
Linda Starmer
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our fiftieth wedding anniversary gift to ourselves. My husband and I visited Alaska (on a BIG ship) almost 20 years ago. We wanted to take a small ship cruise to a less traveled “path”. The NatGeo quest was perfect! We invited our son and his family, including two young children, (ages 7 and 9) to join us. It was a great family time and the childrens activities helped us all make lifelong ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

Beyond Expectations

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
egkahn13
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We all have heard wonderful stories about travelling in Alaska and seen many stunning pictures of glaciers and breaching whales. But until you experience Alaska up close and in person, you cannot sense the extreme wilderness and serenity of Alaska. And the only way to experience it is on a small craft. That is why sailing on the 100-person Lindblad/Nat Geo Quest was perfect. Big, daunting ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Magnificence

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
devaughan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have had a long term desire to see and experience Alaska. When we made the decision to actually do it, the Lindblad/National Geographic Quest was the obvious choice. The size of the ship (100 passengers), the presence of seasoned naturalists with remarkable expertise and passion for their respective fields of interest, and the numerous opportunities to get off of the boat and enjoy Southeast ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Great Time in Alaska with Lindblad

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
Latrasha
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Great week on the Quest. The expedition specialists were phenomenal and very knowledgeable. Cabins were well appointed. Bar staff very friendly. Crew interactive and helpful. Would definitely recommend this cruise. Will never travel on a big boat again Lindblad provides all the information you need prior to departure. Bring binoculars and a camera with a long lens to capture the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Alaska Cruise Reviews for Lindblad Expeditions Ships
National Geographic Quest Alaska Cruise Reviews
National Geographic Quest Alaska Cruise Reviews
National Geographic Sea Bird Alaska Cruise Reviews
National Geographic Sea Lion Alaska Cruise Reviews
National Geographic Venture Alaska Cruise Reviews
