Kusadasi to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
14 reviews

1-10 of 14 Kusadasi to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Very nice trip despite restrictions

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
dguilinger
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Great itinerary, staff, food and ship. Despite the COVID nonsense, we had a good time. We enjoyed the schedule and especially the service and quality in the dining room. The COVID trackers they issued us were left in the room. The pre boarding testing was stupid given our vaccinations. Patmos was an unexpected gem. We had wanted to visit Ephesus again but Patmos was a nice alternative. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

Fantastic cruise on a great small ship. Will cruise again in future!

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bell2cruise
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

For those people looking for the bells and whistles of a large ship, do not look here. However if your looking to see parts of the world that are on your bucket list, then come on this cruise! Yes, ship is small, little older, but for the price and what's included it was definitely worth it, despite what was going on in the world. We were the last ship to go to most ports due to the Corona ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Trip of a lifetime: uncharted waters for me

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
buzzandjulie
10+ Cruises

This cruise was actually won by a work associate and I was to join her. Her schedule did not allow her to go so I was able to bring my adult daughter double bonus This was my 50th cruise but never to this region or this line. I had not expectations as to what to expect was not generally diapponted. This is a small ship with only 700 passengers this vovage so never crowded The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing!

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Michael the Brave
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted to try something different from the big boats cruises and this was extremely satisfying! 1. Junior Suite with balcony - exactly what we needed. Large enough and kept very clean by the staff. 2. The ship small (under 1,000 passengers, I guess), but well kept and maintained. 3. The restaurants above all our expectations. By the way, don't miss the small a la carte restaurant (how ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Much More than Cruise

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
HCakir
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

It is definitely Much More than Cruise. Tours and benefits are making your vacation unforgettable, because when you reach to Athens and Islands you are having simple tours and some transportation included to your Cruise rate that giving you tips about areas. And also you can learn something about history with the expression of Vasili. He is also giving you all detail about the public ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Very disappointing

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
dbagdan
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

excursions and itinerary excellent, the food is poor, staff is excellent and helpful, Not enough tenders for number of people on the ship during excursions Pool is pathetic, very few lounge chairs Could smell diesel fumes regularly, they were painting part of the boat and fumes were toxic Amenities need a lot of improvement Only 1 dining room open Pre cruise communication ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

My soul cruise!

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Michael Barda
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We are glad to find you all here, even if it's just virtual. I participated, together with my wife, on the cruise from 29.04 to 06.05.2019 with Celestyal Cristal. The only word that fits this cruise is "excellent" ... in all respects ... from boarding to disembarkation. The vessel is small enough, it is neither new nor modern, but that does not matter because this vessel has a team that provides ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Best vacation ever

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
mihneabc
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Amazing entertainment team and activities, tasty food and friendly staff. Would definitely visit again. All destinations were really nice as well as the excursions. I enjoyed it a lot. Most negative reviews are from old people who always complain about the slightest thing. There are things to do for everyone on this ship and you will certainly not get bored. Pool is kind of small though. Room ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Old ship, refurbished but noisy

Review for Celestyal Nefeli to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Stefan Milicescu
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Myself and my family of three chose this cruise through the Aegean departing from Athens for its budget friendly qualities and its packed itinerary. It was our 4th cruise, but first on a medium sized ship. The first impression, as well as the overall one was pretty mixed. The service was absolutely incredible. The staff was prompt, always smiling and willing to help. My son lost his cell ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Traveled with children

Great Cruise

Review for Marella Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Julia Huddless
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise with Thomson's but definitely not the last one. The flight and transfer from Dalaman to Marmaris was well organised, as was the checking in on to the ship. The staff were very friendly and helpful, the food was fantastic, available for almost 24 hours per day and the entertainment was excellent. Top marks to our waiters Larry and Jude, drinks waiter Sayed, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

