  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Kiel to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
34 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 34 Kiel to Europe Cruise Reviews

Beautiful seaviews and horrible imbarcation

Review for MSC Splendida to Baltic Sea

Igor_Novikov avatar

Igor_Novikov

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long burocracy and had to wait about 4 hours before enter in the cabins. This MSC ship is one of the best and have incredible internal design. Our trip in Mediteranian was full of advantures, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Mein Schiff 1 - a German "feel good ship" - all inclusive concept with homing style

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

cruisegermany avatar

cruisegermany

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better. The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2020

Traveled with disabled person

A Floating Bus

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

Rome Again avatar

Rome Again

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the ports of call and to see Iceland - a 17 night transatlantic from Kiel, Germany to New York City. A beautiful ship- great staff - a mozzarella making station - great your choice dining at which tables for 2 were plentiful - However, an absent Captain, a wannabe Cruise Director, passengers embarking and debarking at every European port - a FLOATING BUS - Our welcome ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

MSC fails miserably to cater to the American market.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

NJGreek avatar

NJGreek

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Quick caveat that while this was my 25th sailing, this was my first (and will be my only) sailing on an MSC ship. It didn't take long for my group and I to notice that MSC caters to the European market, not the American market. This is blatantly apparent when it comes to customer service. MSC has a "it is what is is" mentality when it comes to delivering poor customer experience, which they did ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Worst Cruise Experience Ever

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

Xanda avatar

Xanda

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. We had never been to Iceland and we thought this would give us an idea of what to see there. The embarkation process was horrible. Long lines and only two windows open when we arrived. We had to drag our luggage with us through the whole line. We were assigned the wrong dining time. It took us three days and a lot of haggling to get it changed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

Beautiful ship and magnificent scenery

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

hpnguyen avatar

hpnguyen

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

This is our fifth cruise. In general we are very satisfied with the cruising experience. We’ve done NCL, Princess Cruise and Celebrity before. MSC is definitely different from the “American” lines. The check in was straight forward. No major problems. To get in and out of the ship, the staff scans your sea pass card at a machine and authorize. Quite simple. They say kind people are the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Miss

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

antonia80 avatar

antonia80

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

This was a winter break away. The check in was straight forward. No major problems. Inside the ship, you scan your sea pass card at a machine and authorize €250 to b taken as on board credit. The first night, the food was abhorrent. Our waiter James from India was quite quick with service. The dining room is all on one level. The headliner show was a magician who made animal shapes ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Quality in MSC Cruises is falling.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

For clarity, I was traveling in the Yacht Club area on the MSC Meraviglia, so the review concerns rather this part of the ship. Ship: The ship is beautiful and impressive. It has a modern but elegant interior. Unfortunately the ship is too big and more importantly extremely overcrowded. In the evening it is difficult to find a free table in a bar. There is noise and bustle in public areas. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Costa Pacifica...NEVER Again

Review for Costa Pacifica to Baltic Sea

KittyKool avatar

KittyKool

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Boarding: boarding in Kiel took hours. I’m new to cruising, but it seemed rather disorganized with little possibility for seating. The terminal in Kiel was an uncomfortable , utilitarian facility. None of the screens were working, Costa Personnel were walking around with signs to tell people which groups were boarding. Ship’s decor: the ship has a musical “theme” which is so tasteless and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

A lovely experience

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

sissi1963 avatar

sissi1963

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Everything was excellent. The crew was very kind and helpful. The ship was very clean. The prices were normal. The only bad was that there was not free Wi-Fi. It was very expensive, if you were interested in it. There were gorgeous performances every night. The animation team was fantastic. There were five swimming pools, restaurants, bars, events every time each day, markets, shops, coffee shops. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Find an Europe - All Cruise from AU$294

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Kiel to Europe
Kiel to Europe MSC Splendida Cruise Reviews
Kiel to Europe MSC Splendida Cruise Reviews
Kiel to Europe Costa Pacifica Cruise Reviews
Kiel to Europe Queen Victoria Cruise Reviews
Kiel to Europe MSC Fantasia Cruise Reviews
Kiel to Europe Mein Schiff Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.