We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long burocracy and had to wait about 4 hours before enter in the cabins. This MSC ship is one of the best and have incredible internal design. Our trip in Mediteranian was full of advantures, the ...
Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better.
The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
We chose this cruise for the ports of call and to see Iceland - a 17 night transatlantic from Kiel, Germany to New York City. A beautiful ship- great staff - a mozzarella making station - great your choice dining at which tables for 2 were plentiful - However, an absent Captain, a wannabe Cruise Director, passengers embarking and debarking at every European port - a FLOATING BUS - Our welcome ...
Quick caveat that while this was my 25th sailing, this was my first (and will be my only) sailing on an MSC ship. It didn't take long for my group and I to notice that MSC caters to the European market, not the American market. This is blatantly apparent when it comes to customer service. MSC has a "it is what is is" mentality when it comes to delivering poor customer experience, which they did ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. We had never been to Iceland and we thought this would give us an idea of what to see there.
The embarkation process was horrible. Long lines and only two windows open when we arrived. We had to drag our luggage with us through the whole line.
We were assigned the wrong dining time. It took us three days and a lot of haggling to get it changed. ...
This is our fifth cruise.
In general we are very satisfied with the cruising experience. We’ve done NCL, Princess Cruise and Celebrity before. MSC is definitely different from the “American” lines.
The check in was straight forward. No major problems. To get in and out of the ship, the staff scans your sea pass card at a machine and authorize. Quite simple.
They say kind people are the ...
This was a winter break away. The check in was straight forward. No major problems.
Inside the ship, you scan your sea pass card at a machine and authorize €250 to b taken as on board credit.
The first night, the food was abhorrent. Our waiter James from India was quite quick with service. The dining room is all on one level.
The headliner show was a magician who made animal shapes ...
For clarity, I was traveling in the Yacht Club area on the MSC Meraviglia, so the review concerns rather this part of the ship.
Ship:
The ship is beautiful and impressive. It has a modern but elegant interior. Unfortunately the ship is too big and more importantly extremely overcrowded. In the evening it is difficult to find a free table in a bar. There is noise and bustle in public areas. ...
Boarding: boarding in Kiel took hours. I’m new to cruising, but it seemed rather disorganized with little possibility for seating. The terminal in Kiel was an uncomfortable , utilitarian facility. None of the screens were working, Costa Personnel were walking around with signs to tell people which groups were boarding.
Ship’s decor: the ship has a musical “theme” which is so tasteless and ...
Everything was excellent. The crew was very kind and helpful. The ship was very clean. The prices were normal. The only bad was that there was not free Wi-Fi. It was very expensive, if you were interested in it. There were gorgeous performances every night. The animation team was fantastic. There were five swimming pools, restaurants, bars, events every time each day, markets, shops, coffee shops. ...