Western Caribbean Independence of the Seas Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1612 reviews
23 Awards
Embarkation Photo
Broken luggage
PuttPutt
Shrimp Scampi.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
519 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Royal Ripoff
"Dear potential, or currently booked Royal Caribbean guest, My original cruise itinerary was changed from a 3 day Bahama to a 5 day Mexican because of Hurricane Dorian last year, we couldn't get the extra time..."
rustyewing avatar

rustyewing

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 519 Western Caribbean Independence of the Seas Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Our 53rd Cruise August 15, 2021

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiseDirections
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After having 4 booked cruises that were cancelled in the past year we were so happy to resume cruising. We celebrated my husband's Birthday on RCCL Independence of Seas and enjoyed every moment. Originally we booked a Balcony but we put a bid in for a Junior Suite when we received the Royal Up offer and we got it and it was totally worth it. The Crew and Officers were amazing and they were also ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Gyped nurses

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
hminyard
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our annual organizations cruise and we were not informed till about the day before that we were not going to our original destinations, Labadee and Falmouth but to Nassau and Coco Cay. I don't care for Nassau and that's not where I prefer to go. We had no choice. They told us it was due to the weather, though in hindsight it seems like that was not really the case but that Jamaica ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great B2B cruise, exceeded expectations after reading other reviews

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
SDGD
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time sailing this cruise line and I would have to say that value wise I rate it close to the top after 7 cruises. We are looking into a family cruise with grown children and grandchildren with Royal Caribbean in the near future. Embarkation went extremely smoothly, fast and efficient; the least painful of any cruise we have taken. Disembarkation was good, there was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

First and LAST time with Royal Caribbean

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cookie7
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 6th cruise, my 1st with Royal Caribbean and definitely my LAST with them. The check in process went fairly well until we were told to wait to board in 3 different areas by 3 different people. We never were sure that we were where we needed to be. Once on board, I immediately noticed the cleanliness or lack thereof. It was obvious that attention to detail was missing here. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

A Nice Cruise with a Few Caveats

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Packieudx
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I took this cruise as part of a small conference group. The expedited check in worked great. However, if someone had never cruised before, they could find it confusing as one does not receive information other than to keep walking. Disembarkation was fine. I chose to book the $15 bus back to the airport, and we were off quickly. No concerns at all. Our group had the late dining. This is my ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Find Another Ship

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ottobar
10+ Cruises

After 25+ years of cruising on a fairly regular basis on 4 different lines we finally found a ship we would try really hard to avoid in the future. And although even with the following it's possible to have a good time, and no doubt many inexperienced cruisers will think a vacation on this ship was great, there are too many problems for us to go back any time soon. Ever experienced bacon that ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Fell way below zero expectations that we had for this cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
dameofspace
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

There were no outstanding anything on this cruise, as a matter of fact, we have decided to avoid cruising with RCI in the future. Starting with embarkation when we arrived on assigned time and were standing in line for over an hour; getting to the room which was dirty, had no tv remote, no ice, no glasses, no menus, no toiletries, and was never vacuumed or cleaned properly. It took asking ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Royal failure

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
AMBERBRAMAN145
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Well the excitement didnt last long. This was my children's first cruise and I feel that the independence of the seas was a let down. The food was poor quality. Unless I went to the the formal dining and I traded good food for poor quality of cleanliness. Lipstick on my water glass, napkins that had lipstick on them and my husband's silverware had food still left on it when it was delivered. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Accessible

Traveled with children

Royal Ripoff

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rustyewing
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Dear potential, or currently booked Royal Caribbean guest, My original cruise itinerary was changed from a 3 day Bahama to a 5 day Mexican because of Hurricane Dorian last year, we couldn't get the extra time off, so Royal offered no refund, but rather future cruise credit that had to be booked and used within a year. It took several phone calls and emails to Royal "Executive Offices" before ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cheapened to extreme

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Sdmsc
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I understand that nickle-and-diming guests is core to the cruise business now, but making drinking water hard to come by is unconscionable. Staff wanted a $9 value drink ticket for a bottle of water, or would stand there and pour it into a cup for free. The only drinking fountain is hidden in the gym, with a 'no bottle filling' sign. Added one star to review because everything else was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Find an Independence of the Seas Cruise from AU$347

