Holland America Line Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

MS Koningsdam In Kralendijk, Bonaire Caribbean Netherlands on my cruise
MS Koningsdam in Grand Turk on my cruise
animal
Buffet
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
40 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 40 Holland America Line Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Pleasant California Coastal Cruise on a Beautiful Ship

Review for Koningsdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were skeptical about cruising on the Konigsdam. This was our twelfth cruise on Holland America and we tend to enjoy the smaller ships (e.g., Zaandam, Westerdam) more than Holland’s larger ships. (Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam). However, when the September cruise we had booked on the Zuiderdam was cancelled, we chose the same itinerary on the Konigsdam. We were pleasantly surprised with the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Vista Suite with Verandah

Lacking Entertainment and Excitement

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Travelogue604
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It is our first Holland America cruise. We knew it is more for mature passengers but we didn't care as we just wanted to try the Mexico Riviera cruise and the timing was right. We embarked from Vancouver and our check-in was a breeze. Our oceanview stateroom with a large square window was very spacious but it was on deck one where most of their oceanview staterooms are located. The location of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Mexican Riviara

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Perkins52
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have done a number of cruises with Holland America and always enjoy them. embarkation was smooth. Cabin crew were very good as was food. One of the staff in Tamarind remembered up from a cruise in 2017 which surprised and pleased us. Did not care for a couple of entertainers but not a big issue. Cruise director who we had sailed with twice before (Nick) is great and hope to see him again. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

A lovely cruise

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
BetsyT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took this cruise with another couple, long-time friends and traveling companions, booking two balcony cabins with adjoining doors and balconies, and we had a very good time. We were nervous about the weather sailing south down the coast, but needn't have been, because the weather was gorgeous and the seas were very smooth. Boarding was wonderfully efficient - we arrived at the port a bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Cheap attempt to upsell everything

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Jennywu1226
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We travelled as a party of 9 and had really looked forward to seeing Alaska with Holland America. Boy were we disappointed. Every show, talk, movie on the cruise was an attempt to sell something. Although we are used to cruises and expect this to happen, their selling attempt was too blatant and started to ruin our experience. A season on the history of diamonds led to a pushy sales effort ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with children

Very fun

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
*Flipper123
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I wanted to try a 1 day cruise and it was really more work getting packed and it was over the moment I woke up. However we did upgrade to the Pinnacle Suite which was a lot of fun, and fairly affordable considering this was only one night. The golden marble in the bathroom was beautiful and it is much more tasteful than the newer HAL Pinnacle Suites, however the furniture is silly and the shower ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Pinnacle Penthouse Verandah Suite

Traveled with children

Fine - but not what it used to be

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
jap0nica
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

THE GOOD: Very efficient at embarking and disembarking passengers smoothly. Smiley, welcoming and attentive staff. Very clean and comfortable stateroom. Good entertainment (we watched the dancers). Several choices of bars and lounges, all with excellent service. Pretty good food. NOT SO GOOD: I couldn't help compare this ship with the one I sailed on 20 years ago. It was nothing like ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

What a let down

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
krishnamg1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had used Holland America about 14 years and decided to give it a try once again as a lot of our friends were going on this cruise and it was just a 1 day cruise Embarkation:- we had arrived at about 3 the embarkation process was very smooth and we were on this ship in less than 15 minutes. We did find it odd that held on to our passport and Green card and gave us a receipt for just the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

A very nice short voyage!

Review for Volendam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Don and Char
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our voyage on the MS Volendam was short, but sweet! This ship is still in very good shape. It is scheduled for another retrofit next month. We flew to Vancouver to join the ship on it's transition from Alaska to the Caribbean. Many people on this voyage were settling in for the extended Panama Canal cruise. We had limited time as we had another trip planed, so we decided to take the 6 night ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Most likely last time for HAL...... : (

Review for Volendam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
thyme2go
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this short cruise to introduce a 'newb' to cruising. It was intended to give her a taste of cruising.......more than a one day overnight repositioning. By the time you add airfare to SF, and cost to get home as well as port fee's and taxes that matched the cabin charge.....it all add's up to a 'not cheap' cruise.......it's something to consider---cost to value. Arrived in SF to find ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Large Interior Stateroom

