  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Hebridean Europe Cruise Reviews

We are drinking champagne on the deck of Royal Crown.
Forward view from bathroom window
Balcony
Bathroom
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
9 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 9 Hebridean Europe Cruise Reviews

A perfect return to cruising

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
CamMag
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This holiday was booked pre-pandemic for a special birthday in March 2020, so we were slightly cautious about cruising so soon after cruises recommenced in 2021. But we had nothing to fear because, as usual, the Hebridean Princess staff took everything in their stride and the cruise was as near to their normal as they could possibly make it. Hygiene was of the highest level. We took a Lateral ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

We have traveled with this ship twice, 2016 and 2017

Review for Royal Crown to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jan K
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have traveled with this ship twice, 2016 and 2017, and we are booked on a cruise this year (2018) as well). In 2013 and 2014 we traveled with River Cloud 2, which is a sister ship to Royal Crown, previous named River Cloud (1). If you want entertainment, or if you require a gym. Neither if you want all inclusive or like the American style. And if you are the type that always want to have ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Danube

Review for Royal Crown to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
judi b
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise from a recommendation of a friend who had done a Hebredian cruise in Scotland and because good friends were going on it. And it was because of these friends and their wonderful company I didnt jump ship! This was without doubt my worse travel experience. The reason I gave it 2 stars is because the European crew were excellent and really tried to overcome the problems of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

If it's good enough for the Queen...

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
delavalliere
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We'd always wanted to visit the Inner Hebrides & this seemed the most civilised way to do it, especially as the ship came with HM the Queen's recommendation. From the moment we first made contact with Reservations to disembarkation day at the end of our chosen cruise, every member of staff we dealt with was courteous, helpful, friendly, thoughtful & consummately professional. We felt cossetted & ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

It can't get any better than this.

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
simon jones
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been recommended to try the Hebridean Princess by some friends who had been half a dozen times. She is a small ship which carries 50 passengers and around 40 crew. All the cruises are all inclusive one can enjoy the best of everything at no extra cost. We chose a cruise entitled Secrets of the Western Isles which called at Colonsay, Iona, Mull, Staffa (Fingals Cave), Muck, Barra, Eriskay, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Very Disappointing

Review for Royal Crown to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mojo53
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were very disappointed by this river cruise. It did not live up to our expectations and was not really worth the money paid. Entertainment was very limited, no deck games, evening entertainment was not varied and there was very little to do when on board. During our week the captain decided that the sundeck was to be sanded down. This caused considerable noise, dustiness and disruption, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

They took care of EVERYTHING!

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
knotheadusc
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My husband and I just had the pleasure of sailing on Hebridean Princess on a back to back cruise through Argyll, Bute, and Kintyre. We were celebrating our tenth wedding anniversary and the two cruises together totaled ten nights onboard. Before we sailed on Hebridean Princess, my husband and I enjoyed two cruises with SeaDream Yacht Club. We like small vessels and Hebridean Princess certainly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2012

Hebridean Princess Gaelic Adventure

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Redlynch
2-5 Cruises • Age 90s

We last experienced Hebridean Princess in 2010 with a trip round the Hebrides. Due to sea conditions we were not able to get over to the Outer Islands so Plan B came into operation and the Captain took us to other interesting places where the water was kinder! We have just returned from our second trip, the Gaelic Explorer which embarked at Cork and ambled northwards along the east coast of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2012

Hebridean Jewels March 27- April 3, 2012

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Beth88
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Bagpipe music was playing as I walked to the ship and was settled into my gorgeous single cabin with a big window. We sailed off to the first of 15 ports in the Inner Hebrides. Each day was worth the price of the entire trip. If you like adventure by day and a luxurious 5 star experience in the evening this is the ship for you. We zoomed off on the tenders each to a windswept and gorgeous island ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2012

Find a cruise

Europe Cruise Reviews for Hebridean Ships
Hebridean Princess Europe Cruise Reviews
Hebridean Princess Europe Cruise Reviews
Royal Crown Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.