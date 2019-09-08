July 8-11: Pre-Cruise
First: my wife (“The Missus”) and I had a taste of river cruising almost a decade ago, sailing up the Danube on Ama Waterways. We had a fabulous time. But it’s a PITA to get from the West Coast to Europe. We’ve been on over forty ocean cruises on various cruise lines. We had never sailed the byways of North America. This was our reason to try American Queen. Not so ...
Pre-cruise:
We arrived in Memphis a day before the boat was to depart and stayed at the Riverboat Company hotel, the downtown Sheraton. In spite of having read a few negative reviews, we were well pleased with the hospitality shown us by the staff from our first greeting by the bellmen, front desk staff, early check in provided, service in the restaurant for dinner (on our own), and the comfort ...
My husband and I took this cruise in December and we were pleasantly surprised. The food in the dining room was good but not always as hot as I would prefer. The same is true in the Front Porch buffet. The servers and staff are very friendly and attentive and our housekeeper was always there for us. The entertainment is good, but the piano player was a little off key at times. The hop on hop off ...
Love American Queen Steamboat Company and the American Queen Steamboat. Cruised many times with this company and it remains our favorite. The American Queen is a classic riverboat giving you the feel of the old steamboat days, but with all the conveniences of a modern cruise ship. The boat has a elegant theme with a casual, easy going and relaxed atmosphere. The cabins are comfortable with ...
In November I traveled with a small group of 10 on the American Empress steamboat-style Cruise. The group absolutely LOVED the trip and the ship!
The food was incredible- truly top notch! We even had lobster tail! The meals were always artfully prepared and served by the kindest, warmest staff I’ve encountered on a cruise ship. Every meal was an event. During our scenic rides cruising the ...
We booked both a pre-cruise stay in Memphis and a post-cruise stay in New Orleans. They were great. We made use of the trolley passes in Memphis and visited several of the included attractions. The Sheraton hotel in Memphis was very nice. We appreciated that we could check in for the cruise at the hotel. Great idea!
The cruise started out great. Soon we started to hear that guests were sick ...
We had been wanting to try a river cruise, especially after watching the size of ocean-going cruise ships balloon until some can carry more than 6,000 passengers. The American Empress beautifully accommodates just over 221, with an attentive crew of 88. Our Category C cabin--212--was cozy, but well laid out so that we had plenty of closet space and storage, even in the bathroom. Yes, the shower is ...
Our first introduction to American river travel was on the American Queen, and our journey did not disappoint. In fact, our voyage on the American Queen wasn’t just my first river cruise… it was my first cruise ever. Overall, I would rate both this boat and our experience a 5/5.
When we arrived at the dock of the boat, we were a bit awe-struck. The paddlewheeler was unlike anything we had ever ...
We just finished Uncruise's Rivers of Adventure cruise along the Snake and Columbia rivers (departure Oct 12 from Clarkston WA). It was a lovely cruise through a beautiful area of the country, that I think alot of people don't know about, but should. The canyon scenery was really spectacular. Also, this is great cruise for people who like to hike. We did 3 good hikes: the falls at Palouse ...
To the Cruise Reviewers…Here’s a Breaking News story….The American Steamboat Company’s American Queen is NOT A CARIBBEAN CRUISE FUN SHIP…..That’s the rewarding thing about this wonderful Steamboat…..So don’t disparage this ‘Gem of the Mississippi ‘where you can slow down and take a leisurely cruise on America’s Premiere and Historical River.
My wife and I booked the American Queen Steamboat ...