Greece Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
172 reviews

1-10 of 172 Greece Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

A question of value

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
wandering_aimlessly
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose Windstar to cruise through the Greek Isles. From the beginning it seemed odd - we heard almost nothing from Windstar other than itinerary changes and information posted on My Windstar. When they removed our reservation from My Windstar about a week prior to sailing I had to call them to ask if the ship was still going and we were still on it. Apparently all reservations are removed in ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

What has happened to Windstar

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
ArtCollector725
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our fourth, and now last, Windstar cruise. The ship, the Windstar, is run down and tacky. The food was awful. The equipment in the “gym” creeky and poorly maintained. Lastly the shore excursions were often boardering on worthless. Internet? $245 a week for minimal and often nonexistent service. And all this for a premium price. Windstar needs to up its game considerably if it want ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Dining room dinner

Review for MSC Opera to Greece

User Avatar
dzallen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our table was 671 and they always make sure we had that table right by the window and our waiter Mr. Kumar was amazing and he spoiled us like we have never been spoiled before. Pankaj Kumar, we will never forget you The food was amazing our rooms were perfect the balcony could use a little bit more space but otherwise it was fantastic. But the entertainment wasn’t Las Vegas style it was ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

OK!

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
thoughtsoncruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

7 nite Athens Greece, round trip, 9/19 Cruise was fine, not unpleasant. Friendly crew, outstanding food and service related to food. Cabin comfortable but really missed having a private veranda (and just for the record, had one of us been quarantined here, as we observed happening to someone we had met, the same size and layout would have made for a miserable experience). Simple ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Most efficient cruise ever!

Review for Emerald Princess to Greece

User Avatar
Marypowers
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Choose this cruise to experience Greece and its food, drink and culture. The good is that Princess did an awesome job on embarkment (no wait) and disembarkment. Excursion organization and cleanliness, and great staff. It couldn’t have been any better. I rated 4 stars because I wouldn’t take this cruise again. It was boring. Entertainment was for older people ( we were a party of 8 in our late ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Trip of a Lifetime!!

Review for Norwegian Star to Greece

User Avatar
HollyN25
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Warning and apologies in advance for how ridiculously long this is going to be! Feel free to pass on by. :) My husband and I met our 23-year-old daughter in Venice (she lives in Germany) to embark on the NCL Star 7-day Greek Isles cruise August 18-25, 2019. Planned stops were Kotor (Montenegro), Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, and Argostoli (all Greece), and Dubrovnik (Croatia). At check-in we found ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Family Suite

Small yes; luxury maybe?

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
drneal
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After planning for over 1 year I finally got to go on a Windstar cruise. I was expecting a lot and, for the most part it, met all expectations. Prior to going on the cruise my initial cruise was cancelled as the ship was chartered. They gave us a $500/pp credit and paid to change our airfare. I loved the small size of the ship. The cabin was small but functional. The bathroom had ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Big disappointment

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
Oldcruzers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruse for a birthday celebration and we were already in Greece. We were looking forward to sailing under sail, even if briefly. They play loud music to accompany the raising of the sails, then take them down straight away. No lift on this older boat and a lot of stairs to get to dining room, etc. Our room steward was excellent. Food was very good and BBQ on deck lovely. ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

ALL-INCLUSIVE may not mean "all-inclusive"

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
Cruiser1502
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I, and 2 other couples, chose this ship because we wanted a small ship. It was perfect in size...getting on and off ship was easy and quick. We were in cabin 240 which is at the very end of the hall. It proved to be a great room in the sense that there wasn't much foot traffic outside our door. The cabin had more than enough storage cabinets and plenty of under bed storage for ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Greek Isles

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
dmdiehl
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted a smaller ship for the Greek Isles. The crew was great. The bar service was slow. They needed more bar staff. Meals were adequate. Went to the Crystal Restaurant our last night and my husband and I enjoyed a delicious meal on the deck. Also, the dinner seafood bar b que on deck was excellent. All excursions and guides were good, well organized and informative. Our room 211 was ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

