Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
35051 reviews

1-10 of 35,051 Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

jimroche avatar

jimroche

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Fantastic cruise

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

johnthecook avatar

johnthecook

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight home what a treat you missed, it was like new years eve every day, the weather on the crossing could not have been better, the entertainment was fantastic the crew were wonderful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Excellent crew

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

Cruiser20202020 avatar

Cruiser20202020

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Chose cruise for stops. Excellent time crew excellent travel during Coronavirus craziness endless cleaning on ship they really made us feel safe. Captain made decisions not to port in port Rico due to uncertainty! Sailed up to Cape Canaveral embarkation was fairly smothered considering circumstances!! provided transport to air port and we were not charged anything extra for extra days ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

My Second one and very favorite so far

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

NZealand2024 avatar

NZealand2024

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy . This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

BARBADOS AND A CRUISE UP THE ATLANTIC! and fcc

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

Hil4902 avatar

Hil4902

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Flight over was good and so were transfers to ship. Two days in Barbados to visit relatives then back to the ship to find out the ship was going straight back to Southampton due to CVIRUS. Big shame but we really enjoyed our time on board. Always something to do. Brilliant lectures from Tony White - Drug man!! Gym and classes good. Cabin fine, although had restricted view due to life ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Last Cruise Before Pandemic

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

twinsmama77 avatar

twinsmama77

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

This trip was booked in November as a quick girl's trip. We had never tried MSC before and they were offering great prices as they were new to the US market. With COVID 19 just starting to hit headlines we weren't sure what to expect since other cruises were started to show cases and quarantines, but we decided to make a go of it anyway! We flew in the morning of the cruise and arrived in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

rlkleynen avatar

rlkleynen

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Worst cruise yet

Review for Norwegian Sun to Caribbean - Western

QuickieGlenn avatar

QuickieGlenn

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

I chose this cruise because it was going to Key West & Cozumel, 2 places I wanted to revisit and leaving out of Canaveral meant I did not have the additional drive to Miami. We are platinum with NCL so we know what to expect Ship: Small which is OK but it is laid out very poorly, you have to go thru too many places to get where you are going Cabin: we had a handicapped accessible room ( ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

It Could Easily Have Been Just Two Stars...

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

SonzTwin avatar

SonzTwin

10+ Cruises

Age 110s

We had booked a trip to China in early March. Since it had to be rescheduled due to C-19, we looked around for a cruise. The 7-day Southern Caribbean on the NCL Epic sailed from SJU, which I've never visited, and the ports of call were 83% new to both of us – so, we picked it. We had a nicer-than-expected experience to Cuba the first time we were on Norwegian in 2018; the word "Epic" sounded ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

OKAY simply Okay

Review for Norwegian Sun to Caribbean - Western

mjl125 avatar

mjl125

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We chose this cruise based on their itinerary and length totally forgetting this is the beginning of Spring break, more later.... We left Cape Canaveral on March 3 and returned March 8th. Our destinations were Key West Fl. and Cozumel MX. The ship was the Norwegian Sun. This ship is one of the smaller ships in service in the Florida Caribbean circuit, the Norwegian Sun was renovated last year ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

