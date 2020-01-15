  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Genoa to Europe Cruise Reviews

3.3
634 reviews

1-10 of 634 Genoa to Europe Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise in the YC - mixed feelings

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot. Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Excellent Covid Cruise in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

cruise in covid19 times

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Joachimdc avatar

Joachimdc

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did. After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests) No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

The worst customer service I have ever experienced in cruise

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

myatphyotun avatar

myatphyotun

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

There are many staffs working with attitude. Very lack of passion. They seems like they are doing a job that they hate. Very horrible customer service especially in buffet area. Staffs are not even smiling and serve you without saying a word or response. There are many staffs covering buffet area. Bar service staffs focus on selling drinks than doing other jobs. For e.g. they can't even get you ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Love Costa, but not Smeralda

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

French Webers avatar

French Webers

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We choose this cruise as we wanted to sample their new flag ship, having cruised twice before on the Diadema, We were at the time able to book a cabin for 5, having done so on the Diadema where we had 1,5 bathrooms and 5 proper beds, we expected the same if not better! Embarkation went really well, and we loved the parking at Savonna. However a few more signs would really help. The cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Ocean View Stateroom

Traveled with children

Bad reviews are misleading

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

Cruisinfamily09750 avatar

Cruisinfamily09750

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

After reading all of the negative reviews for this cruise we were very apprehensive about our trip. Our experience was quite different than the reviews I read and I feel compelled to write my own. This was our 12th cruise. We have previously sailed on Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and MSC. This was our 3rd cruise out of a European port. The other two were on MSC and Royal Caribbean. We are ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

SO MUCH BETTER than expected

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

Wanderlust244 avatar

Wanderlust244

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

This ship deserves MUCH better reviews than it’s getting. The food and entertainment knock it down from a 5 to 4. Us: 30-60 years of age Cruise date: February 2020 Decor: This is the most beautiful and trendy ship I’ve been on. Tons of attention to detail. I loved the design. Amazing seating areas - there are hammocks, and little tucked away areas, sunbeds, loungers, plush seating, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony Stateroom

Just a good value cruise

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Kenwootton avatar

Kenwootton

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We read all the reviews. We have a balcony cabin it is great, yes the shower is small but really it is good. The staff have been fantastic The food is good, really good. The buffers have everything thing you could need The beds are comfortable and bangs fit under the beds This is our second msc cruise and it is just plain good Value When we read the reviews we were suspicious, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Great Cruise!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

jovanovic avatar

jovanovic

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

Great Cruise!Big thanks to Trajce(entrainment) from macedonia and Aleksandar (games area )also from macedonia) they were very polite kinde very well informed about everything on the ship,very helpful for us and they were very positive too! 10+for them! i recommended this cruise especially for family with the kids. theater and the shows were good but little boring especially when it’s only ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

If you want sheets with bedbugs, go to MSC Cruises.

Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Travel rocks avatar

Travel rocks

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

The excursions were fairly good and so was the food and servers. Everything else was horrible. The beauty salon was awful, terrible communication skills and high pressure staff, like your money was their personal piggy bank. The cabin steward was obviously so badly trained he put dirty sheets with bedbugs on the bed. The Reception staff customer service skills were horrible, assumptions like ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

