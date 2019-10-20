  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Europe - River Cruise Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
1421 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,421 Europe - River Cruise Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

fantastic, relaxing sailing with beautiful scenery and great food

Review for Polarlys to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Norgesfarerne
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We are a married couple of 63 and 66 years, and have long wanted this trip to see Norway from the coastal side. It was a wonderful experience. Norway showed its high mountains and deep fjords from its best side. On the ship which is not very big, we got beautiful food from Norwegian local ingredients and good service, and good information about the places we passed. No stressful ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MJMorgan3r
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed the Avalon Romantic Rhine Cruise for our anniversary four year ago and tried the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube two years ago. We enjoyed both so much we did the Avalon Rhine Christmas Market cruise in December 2019. The ship itself is beautiful. The crew was very professional and nice. We reserve the same cabin category on each cruise so we know what we are getting and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Wonderful Trip, Made Better with a Few of Our Own Deviations from the Itinerary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annebar1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a great time on our brief cruise of the Rhine for the Christmas in Alsace tour. To save money and time, we booked our own flights and we ended up adding a night before and after the cruise on our own. I'm glad we did because we had the opportunity to tour the Christmas markets of Zurich and Frankfurt as an extra bonus. The Visionary ship was nicely appointed and the crew was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Extraordinary on the Visionary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Scott 65
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our very first cruise and chose it because it was short (time wise) and the boat small (people wise). We would definitely sign up for another cruise as it is a great way to see multiple places that we probably wouldn’t see if traveling by land. Regarding this cruise in particular, Basel, Colmar, Strasbourg, Heidelberg & Speyer were absolutely beautiful! We are considering a Danube cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Avalon is excellent

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
longandfosterjames
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

The short cruise & itinerary fit our schedule. We’ve been on 35+ ocean cruises. This was our first river cruise. Very expensive. But it included everything, unlimited bottled water in room, fresh orchid in room, fruit delivery, free excursions at every port, free fleet of bikes to use at every port, hot tub on the top deck, panoramic view sliding glass doors in room, small gymnasium, unlimited ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Incredible Honeymoon

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kck2685
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kck2685, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful, kindhearted review of your recent cruise onboard AmaCerto. We are elated to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Amazing

Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Daffy42
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Wanted to do a river cruise in Europe and found this one specializing in wine tasting. We had never gone on an Avalon or river cruise before. We absolutely loved it. Everything was taken care of. We felt pampered from start to finish. The staff on the ship were superb. The cabin was small but adequate since we spent so little time there. The food and wine were excellent. The activities ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

The Good and the Bad

Review for AmaDante to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
VetteCity
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because our preferred cruise line, Windstar, doesn’t have river cruises. We also enjoy Tauck, but an AmEx agent convinced me AMA has the best river cruises. We are right now on the last two days of the Rivers and Castles cruise. The sites have been amazing- I can’t imagine a better itinerary. But a cruise is more than just sites. It is also the means of transportation, the ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear VetteCity, Thank you for taking the time to share your insights regarding your experience with AmaWaterways. We regret to learn our service came up short of your cruising expectations....

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

The nicest people and most interesting sites are on an Avalon cruise

Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
KateYule
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have cruised on Avalon before and found them to be a wonderful and relaxing way to travel. I travel as a single. Their staff is very helpful in providing information on things to see and do on your own. You meet other nice travelers from all over the world. You see sites that you would never see unless you got off the beaten bath. Many UNESCO sites that would be missed if you sailed a larger ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Find a cruise

Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews to Europe River on Other Cruise Ships
Crystal Cruises Crystal Serenity Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Europe River
Crystal Cruises Crystal Serenity Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Europe River
Viking River Cruises Viking Prestige Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Europe River
AmaWaterways AmaCerto Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Europe River
AmaWaterways AmaDolce Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Europe River
Avalon Waterways Avalon Panorama Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Europe River
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.