Europe Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
24758 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 24,758 Europe Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Beautiful seaviews and horrible imbarcation

Review for MSC Splendida to Baltic Sea

Igor_Novikov avatar

Igor_Novikov

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long burocracy and had to wait about 4 hours before enter in the cabins. This MSC ship is one of the best and have incredible internal design. Our trip in Mediteranian was full of advantures, the ...
Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

CruiseMH avatar

CruiseMH

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Sail Date: September 2020

Mein Schiff 1 - a German "feel good ship" - all inclusive concept with homing style

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

cruisegermany avatar

cruisegermany

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better. The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
Sail Date: August 2020

Traveled with disabled person

Mein Schiff 2- world's first cruise after the pandemic

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone. I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise after the coronavirus lockdown in the world. Here I must admit that the TUI did a great job with the new safety measures. Muster Drill was conducted in small groups, the crew checked the ...
Sail Date: July 2020

Public areas don’t have enough seats, generally overpriced

Review for Polarlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

fredehorn avatar

fredehorn

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Even in times of corona, where the ship is maximum 60% full, the seats in the public areas are not enough. I would not want to travel on this or similar ships when 100% of its capacity can be used. Looking at the Norwegian coastline surely is beautiful but it’s also more or less the only thing you can do on board so it’s very disappointing if you can’t enjoy it properly because of not enough ...
Sail Date: July 2020

Expensive ferry boat, not a cruise

Review for Midnatsol to Europe - British Isles & Western

catkim2020 avatar

catkim2020

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room which was twice as expensive as a standard room, but it just had a round port window. It was no better than standard rooms on a normal cruise ship. The Hurtigruten shouldn’t be thought of ...
Sail Date: July 2020

Traveled with children

Great Norwegian scenery

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

Botaniker avatar

Botaniker

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We have always wanted to experience going with Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast, and the scenery was amazing. We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes. Embarkation and disembarkation were both very easy and well-organized, although there were some slight confusion about when and where to put the suitcases before disambarkation. The staff were all very ...
Sail Date: July 2020

Value for Money Cruising - Great Food and Customer Service

Review for Costa Victoria to Mediterranean

chenson australia avatar

chenson australia

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 and joined the Costa Victoria in Dubai. Overall we were very happy with the ship, the food and the customer service. The ship went into lockdown after a passenger was diagnosed with CoV19. Costa looked after passengers and crew very well in unprecdented circumstances for this century. The ship is appropriate for the fare charged. It is not the latest, biggest, most ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Under the circumstances hard to give a fair review

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

Joenut avatar

Joenut

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

It was our first time on MSC. Being that the ship was only half full of passengers and the hole corona virus outbreak made for an uneasy cruise. The food was average witch was disappointing as I was under the impression that their food was much better. I will say that they made very good pizza. Not impressed with their steak house, I rarely send food back , but I had to with my first steak ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Top notch experience

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

Keithlampkin avatar

Keithlampkin

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

I chose Divina for the classic nature of the ship and it’s original itinerary but that had to change because of the nature of covid-19 and that was completely understandable. The ship was absolutely beautiful, just as I was told it would be. From the start MSC buffered us from the harsh realities of the outside world and encouraged us to stay informed but to relax and let them handle ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

