As first time cruisers, we were overwhelmed by the choices offered by various lines. After going back and forth between a few, based on both our desires and the suggestions of friends who have cruised, we landed on MSC.
We chose MSC, primarily for the apparent beauty of the ships and also for the Mediterranean style of the company.
Travel to Port of Embarkation:
We sailed from Miami and ...
MSC excellent cruise line for small children and adults. They take the kids at good times for the adults to also enjoy the cruise along with the kids.
also if you are flying in to fort Lauderdale airport and need to shuttle a family to the Miami cruise port use Jiffy Jeff shuttle service. very nice and safe shuttle vans, and reliable service for pickup and returns.
not going to lie the mask ...
This was my third MSC Yacht Club Cruise and my first Solo Cruise. A last minute work conflict prevented my wife from accompanying me this time. We have sailed all the major lines and have determined that the MSC Yacht is the best value and the standard for outstanding service. We have booked another Yacht Club cruise in October 2020.
Embarkation was quick and painless. On the ship in about 30 ...
I'm an avid cruiser being on at least 40 Cruise's since 1983. Having cruised on RCCL (diamond member), Princess, Carnival, NCL, HAL, Celebrity, Red Boat, Admiral I have a reasonable idea what makes for a good cruise. I booked an inside cabin and pre purchased the Thermal Spa pass in place of a balcony. This usually works out great on NCL and Holland since they have great spas with large window ...
Our background: My Husband and I are in our mid 60’s and have enjoyed approx 35 cruises on various lines: Carnival, Princess, RCL, Celebrity, MSC, NCL. Majority of our cruises have been in the Caribbean & Mexico.
We chose the MSC Meraviglia because she is a pretty new ship & we have enjoyed our time on the MSC Divina & Seaside. We wanted to go back to Roatan, one of my favorite ports and our ...
This was our first big ship. Loved it. We had the key program which was our only disappointment. We got the run around from crew when we asked where key disembark breakfast and gangway was. Communication to key guests is sadly lacking. Its a shame as the program could be great. Coastal kitchen food and service was excellent. As junior suite guests we were allowed to have dinner there but our ...
We chose this cruise as we wanted to try a more recently built ship. The overall cruise was good. No real show stoppers, but there was some concerns. Embarkation was absolutely perfect. We never stopped moving from our shuttle to inside the ship. While on the subject, the disembarkation was the fastest ever. This new facial recognition for those with passports was so fast I was concerned it ...
We like MSC, wanted to try the new ship and was not disappointed (except for cancelling Ocean Cay but can't do anything about the weather). In spite of some reviews, the crew is friendly and accomodating, there is toilet paper, tissues, and washcloths, food is as good or better than most cruise lines, the buffet has a lot of variety.
It's a personal thing, but wish that MSC did not stray from ...
Our friends recommended HOS. We had an amazing time with our two teen daughters and group of friends which consisted of 4 other families.
The weather/wind is beyond the control of the captain.
We didn’t get to port at Costa Maya because of the high winds that day and there were a few times of rough seas.
Will never do a sailing for Roatan again.
That port was over crowded and not ...
We choose this cruise because of the beautiful ship, price and itinerary. Embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth. We were able to board the ship at the time of our scheduled arrival. The disembarkation was amazing. We could stay in our rooms until 8:00am and then had access to a full buffet breakfast. We could also go anywhere on the ship until it was time to get off.
The ship was ...