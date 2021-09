Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process. Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...