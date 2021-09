Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

So this cruise was for my husband's 50th birthday. Many cruises didn't happen before this one due to Covid. I had orginally booked this cruise on Brillance of the Seas. It got upgraded to Independence of the Seas then to Odyssey of the Seas. As many of you know these were huge upgrades. Don't get me wrong I love Brillance of the Seas and have been on it a few times but to go from that ship to ...